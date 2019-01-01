Chambers reveals why 'great player' Luiz is key to Arsenal success

The Gunners defender insists he is not threatened by the arrival of the Brazilian from Chelsea as he looks to re-establish himself in north London

Calum Chambers is adamant the arrival of David Luiz at is a good thing for him - even though it could see the 24-year-old lose his place in the side.

Chambers has enjoyed a fine pre-season with the Gunners having returned to the club following his loan stint with last year - a spell that saw him named the Cottagers’ Player of the Season.

And the former man was rewarded for his impressive form with a start at Newcastle on Sunday as Unai Emery’s side kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win.

Chambers played alongside Sokratis at St James’ Park, and the pair are expected to line up together again this weekend when visit the Emirates Stadium.

The deadline day arrival of Luiz from has increased competition significantly in north London, however, something that will increase further when Rob Holding is brought back into the fold following his injury.

But Chambers is not worried by the £8 million capture of the international and insists competition at clubs like Arsenal is key to success.

“That’s how it should be,” said the centre-back. “There should be competition for places as it keeps players on the top of their game.

“He [Luiz] seems like a great guy. He is a great player too, we all know that.

“Competition is good for everyone and it will bring the best out of people. At a club like Arsenal that is how it should be.”

Sunday’s victory at Newcastle - sealed thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second half goal - saw Arsenal equal the number of away clean sheets they kept throughout the entirety of last season’s Premier League campaign.

Emery’s side coped well with the awful weather conditions on Tyneside, with Chambers crediting the way Emery and his coaching staff had prepared the team for what they would face at St James’ Park.

“As a defender it is always nice to get a clean sheet so we were very happy with that,” he said.

“I think as a team we defended well, everyone put in the effort that was needed. It was the first game of the season and we knew they were going to be at it, so we had to be at it.

“We had to be sharp in our minds and put everything into it, I think we did that. We ground out the clean sheet, which is very pleasing, and it was a great start.”

Chambers added: “We went into the game with a game plan. We knew what their strengths were and we worked on that in the week.

“We knew where they were dangerous and what their outlets were.

“I think we managed to nullify that and deal with it well. It was about putting what we were doing in training into the game. I think we did that.”

There was plenty of speculation this summer that Chambers could have been on the move following his loan spell with Fulham.

Having been a first-team regular at Craven Cottage, the prospect of getting regular game tome at the Emirates looked relatively slim - despite his stand-out performances last season.

But Chambers, who insists he always thought he would come back to Arsenal, has benefitted from Laurent Koscielny’s shock exit and says his focus now is on continuing to develop his game following his impressive year in west London.

“Last season was always going to give me more experience,” said the defender. “I played in a different position and it made me appreciate the midfield role a lot more.

“So as I said, it was more experience for me and something I could bring back here with me and add to my game in training every day.

“It was always my aim to come back to Arsenal. When I was there I did what I did when I was at - I was fully focused on giving everything for that club in every game and training session.

“I didn’t think about the future, but before I went the plan was to go, gain experience, and come back.”