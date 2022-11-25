Chalobah commits long-term future to Chelsea by penning new contract

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new contract that keeps him to the club for at least another six years.

Centre-back signed deal until 2028

Includes option for another year

Englishman has played well this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old committed to a new deal that runs until 2028 but with an option to extend until 2029.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chalobah came through the Chelsea youth system and made his senior debut in August 2021 - in the UEFA Super Cup win against Villarreal. He has made a total of 43 appearances for the club, 20 of which came in the Premier League last season. He has featured 13 times in all competitions for the Blues in 2022-23.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I’m over the moon to sign this contract. It’s been an honour every time I put the shirt on. I want to give my all and do anything for this club," Chalobah told Chelsea's website. "As everyone knows I’ve been here from a young age and to continue here is every kid’s dream. Whenever I get the chance, I’ll give my all for the club and look for the future ahead."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT:

The defender's new deal is the right reward for his performances

Fully deserved. Chalobah can probably count himself a bit unlucky he didn’t make the 26-man England World Cup squad https://t.co/te9VQ84fAR — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) November 25, 2022

Chalobah has turned things around in a short space of time

Big turnaround from August when clubs were sounding him out over a loan move with his game time limited under Thomas Tuchel.



Gather Chalobah was reassured at that point by the new ownership group about his long-term future at Chelsea. This very much proves why. — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) November 25, 2022

He has been a consistent performer when called upon

Congratulations to Trevoh Chalobah on new Chelsea Contract, he deserves it. Came in for injured Wesley Fofana, and although Chelsea have been poor, Trevoh played well most games. Fights for the badge, 100% commitment. Valuable Squad Player. Can always be counted & relied upon. pic.twitter.com/ByLKNuIK6F — AzM (@CFCAzM) November 25, 2022

WHAT NEXT FOR CHALOBAH? The centre-back will expect to be part of the team when Chelsea return to domestic action with a game against Bournemouth on December 27.