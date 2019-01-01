Celtic vs AIK: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Neil Lennon's side must bounce back from their Champions League disappointment by overcoming the Swedes

must put their disappointment of failing to qualify for the behind them on Thursday as they host AIK in the .

A disappointing 4-3 home defeat by Cluj last week sent the Bhoys spinning out of the elite competition and into the second-grade tournament, where they must try to save some face.

AIK were similarly eliminated from the Champions League, losing out to Maribor after extra-time in the second qualifying round. The Swedes have since defeated Sheriff in the Europa League and will aim to maintain that momentum in Glasgow.

Game Celtic vs AIK Date Thursday, August 22 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream on Celtic TV.

US TV channel Online stream n/a Celtic TV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be available to watch on TV or stream live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Gordon, Bain, Mullen, Hazard Defenders Jullien, Hendry, Simunovic, Bolingoli, Elhamed, McInroy, Ralston, Welsh, Ajer Midfielders Bitton, Brown, Sinclair, Morgan, Ntcham, Connell, Coffey, Robertson, McGregor, Forrest, Kennedy, Henderson, Hill, McKay Forwards Griffiths, Bayo, Hayes, Christie, Johnston, Shved, Edouard, Miller, McGrath, Savoury, Aitchison, Dembele

Scott Bain is a doubt with a dislocated thumb and Jozo Simunovic is also a concern for Celtic, who are without Tom Rogic, Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani. Hatem Abd Elhamed is a doubt after picking up a knock at training.

After Neil Lennon put himself in the firing line with a strange defensive set up last week, he may well be more conservative this time around and put his summer signings into the fray.

Possible Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Elhamed, Ajer, Jullien, Bolingoli; McGregor, Brown; Forrest, Christie, Johnston; Edouard

Position AIK squad Goalkeepers Stamatopoulos, Janosevic, Linner, Brolin, Lundquist Defenders Granli, Karlsson, Lindkvist, Michel, Mets, Mushitu, Rashidi, Sundgren Midfielders Dimitriadis, Larsson, Adu, Bahoui, Saletros, Hussein, Ylatupa, Ali, Garroz Novoa Forwards Obasi, Lundtsrom, Sigthorsson, Goitom, Georgis

AIK are without defensive duo Joel Ekstrand and Jeser Nyholm, while it seems improbable that attacker Chinedu Obasi will win his fitness race.

Tarik Elyounoussi faces a ban and cannot feature.

Possible AIK starting XI: Linner; Granli, Karlsson, Mets; Lundstrom, Larsson, Adu, Bahoui, Lindkvist; Sigthorsson, Goitom.

Betting & Match Odds

Celtic are priced as 2/5 faovurites to win at bet365. AIK are big 7/1 outsiders, while a draw is on offer at 16/5.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Celtic have been left in a state of shock by their Champions League exit at the hands of Cluj and will edge closer towards full-blown crisis if they fail to overcome Swedish outfit AIK at Parkhead on Thursday in the Europa League.

The 4-3 home defeat a week ago was a study in poor game management as the Hoops had led 3-2 going into the closing stages and has put the club into a tailspin that they hope is temporary. It was a result followed up by another dire display as they required extra-time to edge past Championship side Dunfermline in the League Cup on Saturday.

It took a deflected strike from James Forrest, his fourth in as many games, to finally seal the Hoops’ passage through into the net round, but despite the general sense of deflation around Celtic Park, Lennon was in defiant mood.

“I wasn't displeased with the performance at all, although you're in a no-win situation; you've got to win by four or five and if you don't then it's a poor performance - but it wasn't. We showed a lot of character and kept going. We got what we deserved in the end, which was a win,” he said.

Similarly, Celtic are expected to negotiate their tie with AIK with something to spare, with the appetite for European football still strong in Glasgow’s East End. The disappointment of dropping out of the Champions League, though, remains palpable, with Celtic Park set to be only around half full for the tie.

AIK will do their best to tap into that hangover, as striker Tarik Elyounoussi told the Daily Record: “Of course Celtic have a lot of experience in Europe, but they have not been so good in recent years.

"But they lost four goals at home to Cluj and the Scottish league is not so good.

“We won't be intimidated either by playing in their large stadium. We are all looking forward to facing them.”

AIK, meanwhile, edged their way past Sheriff 3-2 on aggregate in the previous round, claiming a 2-1 victory in Moldova before drawing 1-1 at home last week.

Article continues below

More than halfway through their domestic league, they lie third in the standings, though their title hopes took a blow at the weekend as they lost to struggling Kalmar.

A positive result in Glasgow would go a long way to softening the blow, however.