'Ceballos one of the best players I've seen' - Bellerin gives Arsenal loanee big billing

The Gunners full-back considers a fellow Spaniard to be a top talent and expects him to make a positive contribution in the Premier League

Hector Bellerin has billed loanee Dani Ceballos as “one of the best players I’ve seen in my career”.

The highly-rated Spaniard has linked up with the Gunners on a season-long agreement.

With competition for places fierce at parent club , the 23-year-old has been freed to find regular game time and a new challenge away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has arrived in with a big reputation and with the potential to slip seamlessly into Arsenal’s ball-playing philosophy.

Early outings have been encouraging, with his most recent display against Burnley earning plenty of plaudits as he played a part in both of the Gunners’ goals in a 2-1 win.

More is expected from the talented playmaker as he becomes better adjusted to the demands of the Premier League, with fellow countryman Bellerin backing him to star.

The Arsenal full-back told the club’s official website: "I think Dani's one of the best players I've seen in my career.

"I've played with him since we were like 18 or 19 years old. We've played in the under-21s, we get on really well off the pitch.

"He's a great player, I think he's going to be a great addition to the team and the Premier League is going to be very different to any other league, but he's shown in training that he's ready for it.

"He's up for it and he's a player who will go through thick and thin to do the best for his team. He's got a great heart and he plays for everyone around him. I think he's a great addition."

Bellerin is not the only one to have sung Ceballos’ praises and saluted the immediate impact he has made in north London.

Joe Willock is another of those to have been impressed by a player he can take plenty of lessons from.

The 20-year-old midfielder has said: “Dani’s a top player. We see it every day in training, he’s just brilliant. He's very technical.

“He showed on Saturday how good he is going to be and what he will bring to the team. It was a good performance from him. He was top class.

“And every day he’s getting fitter, every day he’s getting better.”

Arsenal will be hoping to see Ceballos at his creative best on Saturday when Unai Emery’s side take in a testing trip to .