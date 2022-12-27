Ceballos defends 'luxury' Arsenal star Elneny as midfielder is mocked on social media after cameo appearance vs West Ham

Dani Ceballos rushed to the defence of former Arsenal team-mate Mohamed Elneny after the midfielder was ridiculed on social media.

Elneny mocked on social media

Ceballos defends former teammate

Played together from 2019-2021

WHAT HAPPENED? Elneny was on the pitch for less than 30 seconds in Arsenal's 3-1 Boxing Day win against West Ham, entering the game with under a minute left and failing to touch the ball before the final whistle. He was mocked on social media for his lack of involvement as one Twitter user posted a sarcastic video of his match highlights, but Real Madrid star Ceballos spoke up for his old colleague.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ceballos, who played alongside Elneny at Arsenal during his loan spell at Emirates Stadium between 2019 and 2021, wrote in response to the video on Twitter: "Incredible professional, incredible teammate. More players like that in football. a luxury player for the arsenal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elneny has typically been a squad player under Mikel Arteta, but forced himself into the first XI during the second half of last season as he was assigned the unenviable task of filling in for the injured Thomas Partey. Elneny has played second fiddle to the Ghana international once again this term, though, appearing in just three Premier League games.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty.

WHAT NEXT FOR CEBALLOS & ELNENY? The midfielder is also finding game time hard to come by at Madrid, who will resume their La Liga campaign away at Real Valladolid on December 30. Elneny, meanwhile, will hope for a bigger role when Arsenal take on Brighton the following day.