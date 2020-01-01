Cavani won't make Man Utd debut against Newcastle as he's forced to self-isolate

The former PSG striker will have to wait a bit longer for his Red Devils bow as he is forced to follow government guidance amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Edinson Cavani will not be available for ’s next game against Newcastle as the striker has been forced to self-isolate.

United completed the signing of the 33-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain striker on deadline day and it looked like a timely acquisition, given the absence of the suspended Anthony Martial following his red card against Tottenham.

However, Cavani will not be available for the fixture on October 17 as he is forced to self-isolate for 14 days in line with the government’s Covid-19 quarantine rules.

The Uruguayan forward flew in from on Sunday, a country that is not on the UK's travel corridor list and thus requires those that arrive in to self-isolate.

There is an exemption in place for elite athletes but that rule only applies if the player enters the UK from a secure bubble where they are regularly tested.

Indeed, any players returning from international duty will be fine to return to training and will not have to quarantine.

It is understood that United sought clarification from the government over the rules and, given Cavani has not been in any type of bubble, he is required to follow the isolation programme.

His 14-day isolation period will end on October 18, the day after United face Newcastle in the Premier League, and he should therefore be available to face former club PSG in the .

Another deadline-day signing Alex Telles is currently away with the national team and will not face the same restrictions as Cavani as he is in an elite bubble.

Cavani has been given the famed No.7 shirt following his arrival at Old Trafford and is looking forward to playing in front of the club's fans.

"I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester," he said.

"I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return. My conversation with the manager has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt."

United will be looking to bounce back from their humiliating 6-1 defeat to when they face Steve Bruce's side, with either Marcus Rashford or Odion Ighalo set to lead the line at St James' Park.