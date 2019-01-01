Cavani vows to see out PSG contract amid Inter links

The Uruguay international has one year remaining on his current deal in Paris, and says he is fully focused on ensuring the new season is a good one

Edinson Cavani says he is fully focused on the season ahead at , and isn’t interested in any speculation linking him with a move away.

The 32-year-old is approaching his seventh season in the French capital and, with his contract running until the summer of 2020, he intends to see it out.

After that, he might head home as his career enters its twilight years – but he isn’t thinking about his next step just yet.

"I already spoke about this last season and I promised, not only to the fans but also to myself, that I wanted to finish my contract here,” he told Le Parisien.

“My decision might be that I go back home to but I’ve promised myself that I will finish this contract. That’s a certainty. And then football doesn’t always depend just on you; there’s the will of the club, the supporters.”

Cavani’s tally of 193 goals in all competitions sees him as the club’s all-time top scorer, and he has spoken about how much he enjoys playing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

With his two strike partners both heavily linked with moves away from the club, it has been suggested PSG could look to offer Cavani a new contract.

However, he says no discussions have taken place just yet.

“Honestly, I’m not even thinking about it,” he said. “We haven’t even talked about it with the club.

“PSG had a bit of a difficult time at the end of last season, but everything is now being put in order. Maybe we could discuss it afterwards.

“I’m relaxed, whether I’m staying or not staying after the end of my contract. The only thing I know is that, like since the first day I arrived in Paris, I’m going to give everything for this shirt, this club, this city.

“After six years here, it’s like home, like my family. Until the very last moment, I’ll give everything.”

PSG play in the Trophee des Champions on Saturday, bringing the curtain up on the new season in .

Their first game as they look to win a seventh consecutive title is a home fixture against on August 11.