Cavani signs one-year contract extension with Manchester United

The forward has committed to the Red Devils for another year after an impressive last few weeks at the club

Edinson Cavani has agreed a one-year extension to keep him at Manchester United until June 2022.

The 34-year-old has been in impressive form in recent weeks, scoring eight and assisting three in his last seven games, so it is no surprise manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperate to keep him.

The news he has agreed to stay is a boost to Solskjaer, who sees the Uruguayan as a mentor to others in the squad as well as being an asset for his goal contributions.

What has Cavani said?

“Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents," Cavani told the club's official website. "I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here.

“They give me extra motivation every day and I know that together we can achieve special things. From the very first moment that I arrived I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the prefect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that.

“I have been touched with how much the supporters have wanted me to stay and I will give everything to bring them happiness and joy with my performances on the field.

“I’ve not yet been able to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd and that is something that I cannot wait to do.”

What has Solskjaer said?

The United manager has made it clear for a long time that he wanted the forward to stay and is understandably delighted he has committed to another year.

He said: “I said when Edinson signed that he would bring energy, power and leadership to this group and I haven’t been proved wrong. He has been everything I thought he would be and more.

“As coaches, we knew about his goalscoring record. However, it is his personality that has brought so much to this squad - he has a winning mentality and has an unequivocal attitude to everything he does.

“Edinson is one of the last to leave the training ground and sets the tone for the upcoming youngsters with his approach to his profession every single day.

“I have always wanted him to stay and experience the way our fans will respond to him as a player and this means he will hopefully get that opportunity.”

What is his goalscoring record?

Cavani has 15 goals for United this season, with nine of those coming in the league.

While he has had impressive performances throughout the campaign, he has really stepped up in the last month where he has managed eight goals and three assists in his last seven appearances.

Goal view

It’s great news for Solskjaer and United that Cavani has decided to stay for another year and even better news for the fans who have yet to see him perform in person.

While his goal contributions have been key, it is his experience that is invaluable and he can be seen coaching Mason Greenwood in games, advising him on his positions and when to run.

United have been lacking a natural No.9 for a long time and the veteran has filled that void perfectly.

