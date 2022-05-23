Cavani appears to give middle finger to Manchester United fans after defeat at Crystal Palace

Edinson Cavani appeared to give the middle finger gesture to Manchester United fans after the team's defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Cavani was handed a rare start as United were beaten 1-0 at Selhurst Park on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign to confirm their worst-ever Premier League points tally.

The Red Devils ended up finishing sixth in the table with 12 losses on their record, and Cavani seemed to allow his frustration to get the better of him before getting on the team bus to leave London.

What did Cavani do?

A video has been doing the rounds on social media that appears to show Cavani raising his middle finger at a supporter.

The Uruguayan forward first made the gesture prior to getting on the coach, but then pointed at the crowd before seemingly repeating the offensive action as he prepared to head up the stairs to the top deck.

Cavani's unhappy United farewell

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed Cavani's appearance against Palace would be his last for the club with his contract set to expire on June 30.

The 35-year-old scored 19 goals in 58 games for the Red Devils across two seasons but only two of those efforts came in 2021-22 as he missed a large number of matches due to fitness problems.

Cavani, who won numerous domestic honours at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Old Trafford in 2020, will leave the club without adding to his trophy collection and has been linked with a free transfer to Spain.

