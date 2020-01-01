Cavani to Man Utd transfer: Deadline day signing's shirt number, contract & goal record

The 33-year-old Uruguay international joins after seven years at PSG, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope Old Trafford now has a new talisman

's signing of Edinson Cavani is set to become one of the biggest moves of this year's transfer deadline day.

The 33-year-old international has been without a club since leaving in the summer.

Cavani will bring a wealth of experience and, fans will hope, a lot of goals to Old Trafford.

Goal examines some of the finer details of the move, including Cavani's squad number, details of his contract, and his goalscoring record for club and country.

What shirt number will Edinson Cavani wear at Manchester United?

Cavani seems likely to take the No.7 shirt at Old Trafford.

As a centre-forward, he wore No.9 for most of his time at PSG, but that shirt is currently occupied by Anthony Martial.

Cavani wore No.7 at former clubs and Palermo, though the history of the Manchester United No.7 could be a factor. Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson and George Best are among the club legends to have worn it in the past.

At PSG, Cavani also wore No.16 and No.17 at times. Marcos Rojo currently wears No.16 and Fred wears No.17, but Rojo could reportedly leave before the window closes. No.19 is another option, having been free since Marcus Rashford moved to No.10 in 2018.

What are the details of Edinson Cavani's Manchester United contract?

Sources close to the deal have told Goal that Cavani will sign a one-year contract at Man Utd, with the option of a further 12 months.

Cavani is set to earn around €11 million (£10m/$13m) per season at Man Utd, with the potential for close to €2m more in performance-related add-ons, as well as a €4m signing bonus.

This represents a small pay cut from his time at PSG, but it is a financial package which most clubs could not compete with. had offered €9m (£8m/$10.5m) per year, while Boca Juniors and Miami were also strongly linked but unable to reach an agreement.

Cavani confirmed he was in talks with Benfica in August, while Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani announced the newly-promoted side were interested in him.

The reported £10m ($13m) fee being demanded by agent Walter Guglielmone was also said to have put off some clubs, with United keen to bring this figure down.

What is Edinson Cavani's goal record?

In terms of sheer numbers, Man Utd are signing one of Europe's most prolific goalscorers.

He left PSG as their all-time leading goalscorer with 200 goals in 301 appearances in all competitions.

In seven seasons at PSG, he hit the 40-goal mark twice, scoring at least 23 goals in every season apart from his last. In 2019-20, a combination of injuries and the arrival of Mauro Icardi meant he only scored seven goals in 22 outings. Cavani’s best season at PSG was 2016-17, when he scored 49 goals in 50 games.

Cavani’s goals-per-game ratio was even more impressive at previous club Napoli, where he scored an incredible 104 goals in 138 games. He was top scorer in in 2012-13, an award he won on two occasions in .

Cavani also has a superb scoring record at international level, with 50 goals in 116 games for Uruguay.