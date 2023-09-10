'He needs to be removed' - Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin calls on Man Utd to suspend forward following domestic violence allegations

Gabriela Cavallin has urged Manchester United to "remove" Antony from the squad following accusations of domestic violence by her and two other women.

The Brazil winger's ex-girlfriend has criticised United for their slow response to allegations that Antony had attacked her on various occasions between June 2022 and May 2023, urging them to suspend the winger from playing.

In a recent interview with the Brazilian website UOL, the DJ and model claimed that her former partner had headbutted her, thrown a glass at her, and threatened to push her out of a moving vehicle, all on separate occasions. Antony has denied all of the accusations, pleading his innocence in a recent TV interview.

Following this news, two other women - Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana - have come forward with assault accusations against Anthony. As a result, police investigations have been launched by both Greater Manchester Police and Sao Paulo Police.

Now, Cavallin has called for United to ban the 23-year-old from playing while the police investigated the claims, in an interview with The Sun.

“Antony needs to be taken off the pitch," said Cavallin. "It’s disappointing he’s still allowed to play while there’s an investigation. I am absolutely destroyed by the whole process. How can life go on as normal for him? They can’t just know what they know now and not do anything. He needs to be removed.”

The DJ's comments pile further pressure on United, who faced significant of criticism for their handling of the recent Mason Greenwood case. One source told GOAL that the club has been advised to tread cautiously due to the current police inquiries, but many people will be looking for decisive action from United, whose indecision over the 21-year-old forward raised huge concerns. Cavallin is worried the same mistakes are being repeated with Antony.

“Why did it take United three months?" the 22-year-old continued. “It’s just not OK. I prefer not to believe such a huge club, with such serious and professional people, would cover up a situation like this.”

United's issued an official statement on the matter earlier this week.