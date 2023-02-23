Casemiro the closest thing to Roy Keane Man Utd will ever get – Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes has drawn comparisons between Casemiro's current role at Manchester United and Roy Keane in his pomp.

Casemiro evoking memories of Keane

Scholes is a huge fan of the Brazilian

Key to United rejuvenation under Ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED? Scholes believes Casemiro is more than simply a defensive midfielder, as he assessed the brilliant start to life at United the Brazilian has enjoyed. The former Real Madrid star has become an integral part of Erik ten Hag's side at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's almost like he's a coach on the football pitch," Scholes told the official United website.

"You've seen the difference from when he's come into the team. He has great experience and I don't think he gets the credit for the way he plays. He is a really good passer of the ball, which surprised me a little bit, when you think you saw Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as the playmakers at Real Madrid. But this lad can play.

"I've heard so many times, as well, that's he's probably the best holding midfielder as well. I don't see him as a holding midfielder. He's a proper Manchester United midfielder that gets involved in everything. You see him up the pitch, you see him defending, you see him controlling the game at times.

"He's probably as close to Roy Keane as you're going to get. I think he's been brilliant. I think 'holding midfielder' just does him a little bit of an injustice."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United managed to get by without Casemiro in their past three Premier League matches, for which he was suspended after a throat grab on Crystal Palace's Will Hughes. But the Brazilian was key in last weekend's 2-2 draw away at Barcelona, and is set to start the second leg on Thursday.

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United have won 75 per cent of their matches this season when Casemiro has started, only losing twice (versus Real Sociedad and Aston Villa).

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? Casemiro will start the home game against Barcelona before returning from his domestic ban for Sunday's Carabao Cup final versus Newcastle.