Neymar hails Brazil team-mate Casemiro as 'the best midfielder in the world' after Switzerland heroics
- Neymar missing through injury
- Casemiro scores his sixth international goal
- Brazil have two wins from two
WHAT HAPPENED? In thier second group game of the 2022 World Cup, just when it looked as though a draw could be on the cards for the South American nation, the Manchester United man hit a sumptuous half-volley to win the match and send his country into the next stage of the competition.
WHAT THEY SAID: Neymar took to Twitter after the game to say: "Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time."
Casemiro é o melhor volante do mundo há muito tempo— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 28, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar had been forced to miss this game after picking up an ankle injury in the win over Serbia. Without his creativity Brazil had struggled, but Casemiro stepped up with a moment to cherish for his country.
WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Seeing as they have now qualified for the knockout stages with a game to spare, Neymar can rest up and get himself fit for the round of 16 without losing too much sleep over the Cameroon game.
