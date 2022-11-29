News Matches
Neymar hails Brazil team-mate Casemiro as 'the best midfielder in the world' after Switzerland heroics

Hal Fish
00:05 GMT+3 29/11/2022
Casemiro Vinicius Suiza Brasil
Brazil star Neymar dished out some huge praise for his international team-mate Casemiro after he scored a beautiful goal against Switzerland.
  • Neymar missing through injury
  • Casemiro scores his sixth international goal
  • Brazil have two wins from two

WHAT HAPPENED? In thier second group game of the 2022 World Cup, just when it looked as though a draw could be on the cards for the South American nation, the Manchester United man hit a sumptuous half-volley to win the match and send his country into the next stage of the competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neymar took to Twitter after the game to say: "Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar had been forced to miss this game after picking up an ankle injury in the win over Serbia. Without his creativity Brazil had struggled, but Casemiro stepped up with a moment to cherish for his country.

IN THREE PHOTOS:


WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Seeing as they have now qualified for the knockout stages with a game to spare, Neymar can rest up and get himself fit for the round of 16 without losing too much sleep over the Cameroon game.

