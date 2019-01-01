'CAS verdict is coming very soon' - Lampard delivers update on Chelsea's transfer ban

The Blues boss says the club will know whether they can sign players in the January transfer window or not within "days"

Frank Lampard claims that the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) verdict on 's appeal against a FIFA imposed transfer ban is "coming very soon".

The Blues were banned from signing any new players for two transfer windows after being found guilty of breaching rules regarding the transfer of minors back in February.

Chelsea have already served half of their sentence, but deny any wrongdoing in the first place, and hope to be granted a reprieve so that they can bring in reinforcements in January.

The club's final appeal was heard at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, a couple of weeks ago, and Lampard says that a final decision is now imminent.

He told a press conference: "I haven't heard any more so I will wait and reserve judgement. The judgement is coming very soon."

Lampard added that he expects the verdict to be announced within "days", as he makes the final preparations for 's arrival at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League matches, following up a 2-1 humbling away at Man City with a shock 1-0 home defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

The Blues are now 14 points behind leaders in fourth, with now only six points behind them in the race for the final spot.

Lampard added on his side needing a positive reaction against Villa: "I think it is part of football. I don't know why anyone thought it would be a breeze.

"Man City away is a tough match. We have to focus on our reaction. There were basics we didn't do. We lost a little bit of that and it is important we prepare for Villa."

With Tammy Abraham out injured, Olivier Giroud started ahead of Michy Batshuayi in the loss to West Ham, and had very little impact in the final third of the pitch.

Lampard refused to place the blame for his side's recent slump at the feet of his strikers, however, insisting they have failed to perform as a "collective".

"It is always a collective, every performance," he said. "There is responsibility, but players have to [be ready to] come in [at] any time. In the modern-day, I am not the only one to have that situation, you have to trust the professionalism of the players.

"Everyone is human and wants to play every week."

After their latest Premier League outing, Chelsea will look ahead to a crucial trip to Goodison Park to face on Saturday, before the focus switches to a final Champions League group stage fixture against three days later.