Carroll makes shock Newcastle return after West Ham release

The striker, a free agent after being let go by the Irons at the end of last season, has returned to Tyneside after eight years away from the club

have confirmed that forward Andy Carroll will be returning to his hometown club after eight injury-hit years away from Tyneside.

Carroll left St. James’s Park for in 2011 before moving to West Ham. He was released by the London club at the end of last season.

The international himself took to Twitter to announce the deal, saying “I’m Coming Home”, and said Newcastle was the "only club for him" after the deal was announced.

“It feels very good [to move back],” the 30-year-old told the club's official website.

“My friends and family are here, and it’s the club I support – it is home.

“I enjoyed the time I spent here, and hopefully I can carry on where I left off. When I left eight-and-a-half years ago, I was scoring goals and I was enjoying my football. It’s been a pretty tough time since then, and I just want to get back to that.

“I know it’s home. I’ve played here, I’ve spoken to the fans, I am a fan, and my family is here. For me to get back where I was I think this is the only club for me."

Carroll joins fellow new signings Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jetro Willems and Emil Krafth as new faces for Steve Bruce in his first season with the club since replacing Rafael Benitez in the off-season.

The manager welcomed the striker back to the club, pointing to his potential on the field, as well as his connection to the community.

“To bring a local hero like Andy back to Newcastle United is fantastic. He is very excited to be home,” the manager, who moved to Newcastle from in July, said.

“He is a big physical threat in the opposition box and another great option for us at the top end of the pitch.

“He gives us something different to what we already have and we’ll do our best to get him flying again.”

Carroll has been plagued by injury in a career that saw him win nine England caps, making his debut for his country two months before moving to Liverpool.

He signed for the Hammers after scoring just 11 goals in 58 games for the Reds over three seasons.

He went on to bag 34 goals in 142 appearances in east London, before being cut loose, paving the way for a return home.