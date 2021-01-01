Carragher makes Coutinho transfer admission in call for Liverpool to do ‘something big’ this summer

The Reds legend believes Jurgen Klopp needs to invest heavily in another playmaker, with the Premier League champions missing a creative No.10

Jamie Carragher admits that Liverpool are crying out for another Philippe Coutinho, with the Reds legend looking for Jurgen Klopp to do “something big” in the summer transfer window.

The reigning Premier League champions hit as new low in a troubled 2020-21 campaign on Thursday when slipping to a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea – their fifth successive reversal on home soil.

Liverpool have taken a humbling tumble from the loftiest of perches, with Carragher of the opinion that money now needs to be spent on addressing obvious flaws – with a new creative No.10 at the top of an Anfield wish list.

What has been said?

Quizzed by Sky Sports on what Liverpool need to find, Carragher said: “Goals, massively. They don't look like scoring. It's not just the games in which they haven't scored - you never even feel like the goals are coming. With 20 minutes to go, you don't really feel like Liverpool are going to score a goal.

“The front six at this moment are not looking dangerous enough and there's no-one really out injured too much. You could say Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are missing in midfield but they're more defensive players. That's the real worry for me going forward - where the goals are going to come from next season.

“Diogo Jota will help that - he looked sharp when he came on. But Liverpool need to do something big in the transfer market in terms of bringing someone in to score goals. It'll be difficult for Liverpool to finish in the top four as Chelsea were really impressive - they've got a really top squad.

“Klopp famously said that his pressing is better than any No.10, but when you look at Liverpool right now, they look like they need a No.10. They need that type of player as the pressing is not quite there.

“Teams are coming to defend deep, and Liverpool haven't got anyone between the lines to play that pass. They had Philippe Coutinho but he left so they built in other areas. But they need that type of player.

“Without the pressing quality they had to help create chances, Liverpool haven't got anyone who can make that final pass.”

When did Coutinho leave Liverpool?

Having sparked talk of interest from Barcelona for some time prior to making a big-money move, Coutinho departed Merseyside in the January window of 2018.

Coutinho had spent five years at Liverpool prior to making a switch that initially brought in around £105 million ($146m).

During his time in England, the South American schemer contributed 54 goals and 45 assists to the Reds cause in 201 appearances.

Article continues below

Klopp has opted against bringing in a like-for-like replacement, with Thiago Alcantara now playing in a deep-lying playmaker role, but his hand may be forced in the next window.

Liverpool have slipped to seventh in the Premier League table on the back of their historic five-match losing sequence at Anfield, with four points separating them from the top four and guaranteed qualification for the 2021-22 Champions League.

