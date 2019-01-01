Vela has an 'offer on the table' to join Barcelona, claims Dos Santos

The Spanish champions want to sign the Los Angeles FC striker next year, according to a man who played at Camp Nou at the start of his career

Jonathan dos Santos claims that Carlos Vela has received an offer from after another stellar season in the with .

Vela contributed a staggering 38 goals and 12 assists to LAFC's cause from 36 appearances in 2019, helping them finish top of the Western Conference by 16 points.

Bob Bradley's side went on to beat the in the MLS playoffs, but suffered a 3-1 defeat in the final at the hands of the .

Vela turned his back on European football back in 2017 when he left to sign a contract with LAFC, who were a new MLS franchise at the time.

The international has since emerged as arguably the biggest soccer star in the United States, even managing to outshine Zlatan Ibrahimovic while he was on the books at the Galaxy.

Vela was heavily linked with a loan move to Barcelona back in January, with the 30-year-old admitting that he came "really close" to joining up with the Spanish champions.

According to Galaxy star Dos Santos, who played at Camp Nou between 2009 and 2014, Barca have reignited their interest in Vela ahead of the January transfer window.

When asked to comment on a fellow countryman's links with the Blaugrana, Dos Santos told W Radio: "As I am now on vacation, I have not had much contact with him.

"But it is true, he has that offer on the table [from Barcelona]. I don't know what he's going to do.

"He's very happy in Los Angeles, he had a spectacular season, but Barca looking for you is a very nice opportunity.

"I'm happy for him. As a Mexican, I hope this possibility can be given."

Back in October, Vela admitted that he would be open to a Camp Nou switch, telling the New York Times: "Who could say no to playing with Messi for four months and then coming back to LA?

"Enjoy, learn and then come back home."

In addition to his spell at Real Sociedad, Vela also spent time in on loan from with and Osasuna.

The 30-year-old rose through the youth ranks at Emirates Stadium and stayed with the Gunners until 2012 before undertaking a new challenge at the Anoeta.

Including an initial loan spell, Vela racked up 228 appearances for Sociedad in total, scoring 69 goals - but only managed to find the net once in 12 La Liga outings against Barca.