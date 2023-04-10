Carlo Ancelotti quashes Brazil and Chelsea rumours: ‘I’d like to respect my contract with Real Madrid’

Carlo Ancelotti has sought to distance himself from links to jobs with Brazil and Chelsea by stating a wish to “respect” his contract at Real Madrid.

Italian working on deal through to 2024

Linked with posts in South America & England

Has no desire to leave Santiago Bernabeu

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated Italian tactician still has over 12 months left to run on his deal at Santiago Bernabeu. Questions have been asked of his ongoing presence in the Spanish capital, though, with Real set to surrender their La Liga title to arch-rivals Barcelona. There has been talk of Ancelotti being lured into international management by Brazil, or retracting steps to the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, but the 63-year-old is adamant that he has no intention of walking away from the Spanish capital.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on his future by Radio Rai 1, Ancelotti said: “There's a nice saying which is just right: the wind carries away the chatter. And that's it, I have a contract until June 30, 2024 and I'd like to respect it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti still has Real in contention to defend their Champions League crown this season, but he feels the Blancos have been given some rough treatment by match officials in 2022-23. He has said of the ongoing debate regarding the use of VAR: “I have to tell the truth, I'm not very happy with how the VAR is applied. It is used too often. It was born to remedy clear and obvious mistakes, but now its intervention is requested too much requested. It needs to be changed a bit. There is still a lot of confusion about handballs.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Real, who sit 12 points adrift of Clasico foes Barcelona in La Liga, will be back in European action on Wednesday when playing host to Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.