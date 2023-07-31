'Spice things up' - USWNT legend Carli Lloyd tells Vlatko Andonovski to DROP former team-mate Alex Morgan for crucial Women's World Cup clash against Portugal

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd has urged coach Vlatko Andonovski to bench Alex Morgan for the crucial match against Portugal at the Women's World Cup.

Lloyd wants Morgan out for Portugal game

Proposed changes in attack

USWNT face Portugal on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? Lloyd has voiced her opinion on the starting line-up for the United States' deciding Women's World Cup group stage game. She believes head coach Andonovski should make a bold move by benching striker Morgan, her former international team-mate, for the match.

Lloyd emphasized the need to change things up to improve the team's attacking play and create width in their formation after USWNT only managed a 1-1 draw against Netherlands on July 27. She suggested replacing Morgan with Sophia Smith in the striker position, while placing Trinity Rodman on the left and Lynn Williams on the right in the attacking trio.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on FOX Sports, the former USWNT star said: "To spice things up a little bit, to change it up, I am going with the line-up that is behind me. I am taking Alex Morgan out. She's done well, she's occupied the centre-backs, she's dragged and pulled players out and whatnot.

"But I just feel like the three up top have been very narrow, so we need to create some width. So if we can put Sophia Smith up in the 9, on the left Trinity Rodman, on the right Lynn Williams."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carli Lloyd retired from international football in 2021 as a two-time Women's World Cup winner. Despite her history with the team and playing alongside renowned current players like Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Julie Ertz, Lloyd has not hesitated to criticize the current squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR USWNT? USWNT will next face Portugal in their final group game on August 1 at Eden Park, Auckland.