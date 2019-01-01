Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Man Utd to face Man City in last four
Getty Images
Manchester United and Manchester City will renew hostilties after being drawn together in the blockbuster match-up of the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
The two Premier League giants will fight for a place in the tournament's final against the winner of the other last four fixture between Leicester City and Aston Villa.
The Red Devils and Foxes will host the first legs of their ties inthe week commencing January 6 with the return matches scheduled in the seven days after January 27.
Wembley will host the Carabao Cup final on February 24.
