Everything you need to know about the final showdown at the iconic Wembley stadium.

The EFL Cup, more familiarly known as the League Cup - and Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons, is the first piece of silverware English football has to offer in a season.

Defending champions Manchester United have already been knocked out following their 3-0 loss to Newcastle United in the fourth round.

Want to witness the final game of the tournament from the stands? GOAL tells you everything you need to know to buy tickets for the game.

Article continues below

When & where is the 2023-24 Carabao Cup final?

What: 2023-24 Carabao Cup final When: February 25, 2024 Kick-off: TBA Where: Wembley Stadium

The 2024 Carabao Cup final is going to be played on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The kick-off time of the game is yet to be announced at the time of writing this.

2024 Carabao Cup final tickets: How much do they cost?

Regardless of the teams battling for the ultimate prize at the cup tournament, there will always be a demand for tickets for the 2024 Carabao Cup final.

The official pricing of the ticket is yet to be revealed and will be done only after the two finalists are decided.

However, we can always refer to the ticket prices of the previous season which might give us an indication as to how much they will cost this time.

Category Pricing Category 1 £100 (adult) / £75 (young adult) / £50 (concessions) Category 2 £90 (adult) / £67.50 (young adult) / £45 (concessions) Category 3 £72 (adult) / £54 (young adult) / £36 (concessions) Category 4 £56 (adult) / £42 (young adult) / £28 (concessions) Category 5 £40 (adult) / £30 (young adult) / £20 (concessions)

Premium seats on Level 2 were pricier than the standard ones.

Category Pricing Category 1 £150 (adult) / £112.50 (young adult) / £75 (concessions) Category 2 £125 (adult) / £93.75 (young adult) / £62.50 (concessions)

Fans who are under the age of 16 and over 65 were eligible for concessions.

Where to buy 2024 Carabao Cup final tickets?

Carabao Cup final tickets will be sold by the two competing clubs in the final.

Each of the two finalists will be allotted a certain number of tickets, and something similar will be done for the finalists this time around as well.

However, a public window sale might take place starting a few days before the final.

You can also get a Club Wembley membership which would ensure a seat for the FA Cup semi-final and final as well. However, this will be more expensive.

When do 2024 Carabao Cup final tickets go on sale?

The Carabao Cup final tickets will go live soon after the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals which are slated to take place on January 23 and 24 respectively.

Where to watch the 2024 Carabao Cup final on TV & stream live?

In the United States (US), the 2024 Carabao Cup final will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Will there be VAR for the 2024 Carabao Cup final?

Although the EFL have decided not to use VAR technology in each game of the two-legged semi-finals between Chelsea and Middlesbrough, and Liverpool and Fulham, VAR will be used for the final regardless of who is playing in it.

Useful Links: