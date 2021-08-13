League Cup

Carabao Cup 2021-22: Fixtures, draw dates, results, teams & everything you need to know

Ryan Kelly
Getty/Goal composite
All the details, including a round-by-round breakdown of the results and teams involved

The 2021-21 Carabao Cup kicked off at the beginning August, with Championship, League One and League Two sides entering the competition.

Premier League sides join in the second round and third round, with the latter stages of the competition, such as the Wembley final, set to be played in early 2022.

Here Goal has the complete tournament guide, such as the participating teams, full draw information for each round, fixture schedules and results.

Carabao Cup 2021-22 third round

Seven Premier League clubs - Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester, Tottenham and West Ham - enter the competition at the third round.

The date of the draw for the third has not yet been confirmed. Games will take place on the week commencing September 20.

Carabao Cup 2021-22 second round

The draw for the second round of the 2021-22 Carabao Cup was held on August 11, 2021.

A total of 13 Premier League clubs entered the Carabao Cup second round. They joined the 35 winners of the first round and two clubs from the Championship.

Northern section

Date Fixture
Aug 24 Shrewsbury Town vs Rochdale
Aug 25 Nottingham Forest vs Wolves
Aug 24/25 Oldham Athletic vs Accrington Stanley
Aug 24/25 Newcastle United vs Burnley
Aug 24/25 Wigan Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers
Aug 24/25 Huddersfield Town vs Everton
Aug 24/25 Sheffield United vs Derby County
Aug 24/25 Stoke City vs Doncaster Rovers
Aug 24/25 Morecambe vs Preston
Aug 24/25 Blackpool vs Sunderland
Aug 24/25 Leeds United vs Crewe
Aug 24/25 Barrow vs Aston Villa

Southern section

Date Fixture
Aug 24 Gillingham vs Cheltenham Town
Aug 25 West Brom vs Arsenal
Aug 25 Newport County vs Southampton
Aug 24/25 Brentford vs Forest Green
Aug 24/25 Millwall vs Cambridge United
Aug 24/25 Norwich City vs Bournemouth
Aug 24/25 Cardiff City vs Brighton
Aug 24/25 Birmingham City vs Fulham
Aug 24/25 QPR vs Oxford United
Aug 24/25 Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle
Aug 24/25 Stevenage vs Wycombe
Aug 24/25 Northampton Town vs Wimbledon
Aug 24/25 Watford vs Crystal Palace

Carabao Cup 2021-22 first round

Northern section

Date Fixture
Aug 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Huddersfield Town (2-4P)
Aug 10 Barrow 1-0 Scunthorpe United
Aug 10 Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Morecambe
Aug 10 Bolton 0-0 Barnsley (5-4P)
Aug 10 Derby County 3-3 Salford City (5-3P)
Aug 10 Harrogate Town 0-3 Rochdale (WO)
Aug 10 Hartlepool 0-1 Crewe
Aug 10 Hull City 1-1 Wigan (7-8P)
Aug 10 Mansfield Town 0-3 Preston
Aug 10 Oldham Athletic 2-2 Tranmere (4-3P)
Aug 10 Port Vale 1-2 Sunderland
Aug 10 Rotherham United 1-2 Accrington Stanley
Aug 10 Sheffield United 1-0 Carlisle United
Aug 10 Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Lincoln City (4-2P)
Aug 10 Stoke City 2-1 Fleetwood Town
Aug 10 Walsall 0-0 Doncaster Rovers (3-4P)
Aug 11 Blackpool 3-0 Middlesbrough
Aug 11 Nottingham Forest 2-1 Bradford City

Southern section

Date Fixture
Jul 31 Bournemouth 5-0 MK Dons
Aug 10 Birmingham City 1-0 Colchester United
Aug 10 Bristol Rovers 0-2 Cheltenham Town
Aug 10 Cambridge United 0-0 Swindon Town (3-1P)
Aug 10 Cardiff City 3-2 Sutton United
Aug 10 Charlton Athletic 0-1 Wimbledon
Aug 10 Crawley Town 2-2 Gillingham (9-10P)
Aug 10 Exeter City 0-0 Wycombe (3-4)
Aug 10 Forest Green 2-2 Bristol City (6-5P)
Aug 10 Ipswich Town 0-1 Newport County
Aug 10 Millwall 2-1 Portsmouth
Aug 10 Peterborough United 0-4 Plymouth Argyle
Aug 10 Reading 0-3 Swansea City
Aug 10 Stevenage 2-2 Luton Town (3-0P)
Aug 11 Burton Albion 1-1 Oxford United (2-4P)
Aug 11 Coventry 1-2 Northampton Town
Aug 11 Leyton Orient 1-1 QPR (3-5P)

How to watch Carabao Cup 2021-22 games live on TV

Sky Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Carabao Cup in the United Kingdom and games can be watched live on the network's various TV channels.

ESPN has the rights to show Carabao Cup games live on TV in the United States.

When is the Carabao Cup 2021-22 final?

The 2021-22 Carabao Cup final is scheduled to be played on Sunday February 27, 2022.

Wembley Stadium, the spiritual home of English football, is the traditional venue for the showpiece event.

Manchester City, Carabao Cup

What is the Carabao Cup prize money?

The prize for winning the 2020-21 Carabao Cup final was £100,000, which is roughly $136,000. The runner-up received £50,000 ($68k) for their trouble.

Compared with England's other competitions, such as the Premier League and FA Cup, the prize money for the Carabao Cup is relatively low.

However, winning the trophy does offer a route into European competition, with a place in the Europa Conference League an associated reward.

Who won last season's Carabao Cup?

Manchester City defeated Tottenham to lift the Carabao Cup at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. Pep Guardiola's side emerged victorious at Wembley thanks to a solitary Aymeric Laporte goal.

It was a record-equalling eighth League Cup for City, who drew level with Liverpool to become the joint-most successful team in the history of the competition.

Impressively, it was their fourth League Cup success in a row, having also won the competition in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.