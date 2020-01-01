Carabao Cup 2020-21: Fixtures, teams, draw dates & all you need to know

Goal brings you all you need to know about this year's edition of the Carabao Cup, where Man City will be looking to clinch their eighth title

The 2020-21 edition of the began in August, with Championship, League One and League Two sides entering the competition.

lifted their seventh Carabao Cup and third title in a row after beating in the final in March.

This season's final will be played on February 28, 2021 at Wembley Stadium.

Goal has your complete guide, including participating teams, full draw information, fixture schedules and results.

Carabao Cup 2020-21 format

All 92 clubs competing in the Premier League and the English Football League enter the 2020-21 Carabao Cup, with participation distributed across the divisions.

The competition will be played over seven rounds, with single-leg ties throughout. The previous two-legged tie for the semi-final was scrapped in favour of one.

In round one, the draw was split into northern and southern clubs with 22 Championship sides and all League One and League Two clubs entering.

Carabao Cup 2020-21 third round

The likes of , , , , Manchester City, and Hotspur were automatically registered for the third round due to their participation in European competitions.

The draw was conducted on September 6, and will be played the week commencing September 21.

Date Fixture Sep 21 Bradford City or Lincoln City vs Liverpool Sep 21 or Northampton Town vs Burton Albion or Aston Villa Sep 21 Chelsea vs or Barnsley Sep 21 or vs or Portsmouth Sep 21 Fleetwood Town or Port Vale vs or Salford City Sep 21 Ipswich Town or vs Rochdale or Sep 21 Leicester vs Arsenal Sep 21 Leyton Orient or Plymouth Argyle vs Tottenham Sep 21 Manchester City vs Bournemouth or Sep 21 or Cheltenham Town vs or Sep 21 Morecambe or Oldham Athletic vs or Sep 21 Newport County or Cambridge United vs Oxford United or Sep 21 Reading or Luton Town vs Manchester United Sep 21 or Harrogate Town vs or Sep 21 West Ham or Charlton Athletic vs Leeds or Sep 21 or vs Gillingham or Coventry City

Carabao Cup 2020-21 second round

Fifty teams are involved in round two of the Carabao Cup, including Premier League clubs that are not participating in European competition.

Like previous years, the draw was again split into 'northern' and 'southern' sections. The draw for the second round was made on September 6.

Date Fixture Sep 15 Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Sep 15 Bradford City vs Lincoln City Sep 15 Burton Albion vs Aston Villa Sep 15 Derby County vs Preston North End Sep 15 Fleetwood Town vs Port Vale Sep 15 Gillingham vs Coventry City Sep 15 Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle Sep 15 Middlesbrough vs Barnsley Sep 15 Millwall vs Cheltenham Town Sep 15 Morecambe vs Oldham Athletic Sep 15 Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers Sep 15 Newport County vs Cambridge United Sep 15 Oxford United vs Watford Sep 15 Reading vs Luton Town Sep 15 Rochdale vs Sheffield Wednesday Sep 15 vs Charlton Athletic Sep 15 Bristol City vs Northampton Town Sep 15 vs Salford City Sep 15 Ipswich Town vs Fulham Sep 15 vs Hull City Sep 15 Southampton vs Brentford Sep 15 West Bromwich Albion vs Harrogate Town Sep 15 Brighton vs Portsmouth Sep 15 Burnley vs Sheffield United Sep 15 Wolves vs Stoke City

Carabao Cup 2020-21 first round

Seventy clubs participated in the first round, with 24 teams from League Two (tier four), 24 from League One (tier three), and 22 from the Championship (tier two).

The draw was divided between 'northern' and 'southern' sections. Teams were drawn against a team from the same section.

Date Fixture Aug 29 Preston North End 4-0 Mansfield Town Aug 29 Blackburn Rovers 3-2 Doncaster Rovers Aug 29 Stoke City 0-0 Blackpool (5-4 pens.) Aug 29 Stevenage 3-3 Portsmouth (1-3 pens.) Sep 4 Burton Albion 1-1 Accrington Stanley (4-2 pens.) Sep 4 Middlesbrough 4-3 Shrewsbury Town Sep 5 Derby County 0-0 Barrow (3-2 pens.) Sep 5 Plymouth Argyle 3-2 Queens Park Sep 5 Crawley Town 1-3 Millwall Sep 5 Gillingham 1-0 Southend United Sep 5 Bristol City 2-0 Exeter City Sep 5 Walsall 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday (2-4 pens.) Sep 5 Tranmere Rovers 1-1 Harrogate Town (7-8 pens.) Sep 5 Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Lincoln City Sep 5 0-1 Rochdale Sep 5 Wanderers 1-2 Bradford City Sep 5 Fleetwood Town 3-2 Athletic Sep 5 Grimsby Town 1-1 Morecambe (3-4 pens.) Sep 5 Scunthorpe United 1-2 Port Vale Sep 5 Sunderland 0-0 Hull City (4-5 pens.) Sep 5 Salford City 1-1 United (4-2 pens.) Sep 5 Barnsley 1-0 Sep 5 Oldham Athletic 3-0 Carlisle United Sep 5 Swindon Town 1-3 Charlton Athletic Sep 5 Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Leyton Orient Sep 5 Milton Keynes Dons 0-1 Coventry City Sep 5 Peterborough United 0-1 Cheltenham Town Sep 5 Northampton Town 3-0 Sep 5 Luton Town 3-1 Sep 5 0-1 Cambridge United Sep 5 Newport County 2-0 Sep 5 Oxford United 1-1 Wimbledon (4-3 pens.) Sep 5 Reading 3-1 Colchester United Sep 5 Ipswich Town 3-0 Bristol Rovers Sep 6 Brentford 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers (4-2 pens.)

Carabao Cup 2020-21 on TV In the United Kingdom, the Carabao Cup will be broadcast and live-streamed on Sky Sports. In the United States, the competition will be shown on ESPN channels. Carabao Cup 2020-21 rules As was the case in 2019-20, extra-time will be abandoned for all rounds except for the final, with ties advancing straight to penalties in the event that the score is a draw at the end of regular time. This was introduced in order to limit issues of "additional fatigue", as Carabao Cup fixtures typically take place in the middle of the week. The ABBA penalty system trial was also eliminated, with the format for penalty shoot-outs now reverting to the standard ABAB penalty-taker order. Seeding has also been removed from the first two rounds. Video assistant refereeing (VAR) will continue to be in use in fixtures played at Premier League grounds. Additionally, this will mark the first instance in which the winner will also qualify for the play-offs of the brand-new Europa Conference League, instead of the second qualifying round of the . All ties will be played as single legs. Will away goals count in the Carabao Cup semi-finals? If both teams are level after the end of full-time during the second leg of either of the semi-final ties, the game will go directly to a penalty shoot-out with a no away goals rule implemented - a rule which began in 2018-19. Previously, the away-goal rule was used in the semi-final stage in the same manner as it is in the knockout rounds. If, for instance, the away team scored a goal in the first leg that ended in a 1-1 draw, with the second leg ending 0-0, then that team would have progressed to the final courtesy of the away-goals rule. Now, no such rule will be considered and second-leg stalemates will be decided ultimately by a penalty shoot-out. Why is the League Cup called the Carabao Cup? Until 2016, the tournament was named the English Football League Cup (EFL Cup) instead of the League Cup, following the rebranding of the Football League to the English Football League. Officially, the EFL Cup is known as the Carabao Cup due to the energy drink being the tournament's official sponsors. Prior to Carabao's sponsorship of the tournament starting from 2017, the competition was called the EFL Cup (2016-17), the Capital One Cup (2012-13 to 2015-16), the Carling Cup (sponsored by Molson Coors from 2003-04 to 2011-12), the Worthington Cup (sponsored by Worthington's from 1998-99 to 2002-03), and the Coca-Cola Cup (from 1992-93 to 1997-98). Carabao & League Cup past winners Liverpool have won the Carabao Cup the most times, winning their eighth in 2012 when they defeated Cardiff City on penalties. Article continues below Behind them are Man City, who lifted their seventh Carabao Cup in 2020 when they beat Aston Villa through penalty shootout. Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea have all won the Carabao Cup five times each. Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have both won the competition four times apiece.

