Captain Ayew: Ghana knows what to do in Africa Cup of Nations

The 29-year-old speaks on the Black Stars' bid to win the African tournament in Egypt

New skipper Andre Ayew is hoping for luck to be on his side as the Black Stars seek to end their long wait for a fifth (Afcon) title.

Coach James Appiah's outfit, who last ruled the continent in 1982, are among 24 teams vying for gold at the upcoming championship in which starts on June 21.

“This tournament is going to be a very difficult one for all the teams," Ayew, who was named Ghana skipper last month, told Africa Feeds.

“We are prepared. We know what we have to do because we have experienced players in the team, so I am confident.

“I just hope that the Gods of football will be with us because if you want to win there should be a great fighting spirit, discipline, focus and above all luck on our side to ensure we sail through."

Ghana are currently camping in the United Arab Emirates, and have been drawn against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in their Afcon group.