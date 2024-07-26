Canada Soccer 'spygate' scandal explained: Paris Olympics, Copa America & how a spy drone plunged Canadian football into crisis

Bev Priestman, head coach of the women's team, has been suspended because of an issue that could be 'systemic' and also relates to Jesse Marsch's side

Canada Soccer and the Canada Olympic Committee (COC) has become embroiled in incredible controversy during the 2024 Olympic Games in France, with the women's Olympic soccer team at the center of it all.

The chaos was sparked by a drone that flew over a training session of the New Zealand women's soccer team, Canada's first opponent at the tournament, and has already resulted in two members of staff being sent home and head coach Bev Priestman being suspended.

Further developments have suggested this is not an isolated case either. An incident of attempted drone usage involving the men's team has come to light from Copa America 2024, while TSN has reported that the women's team used the technology ahead of its opening match at the Olympics in 2021, from which it emerged with a gold medal.

GOAL has everything you need to know about the controversy, the incidents that have been identified and whether there could be further consequences for the Canada teams and staff, particularly relating to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Did Canada use a drone at the 2024 Olympic Games?

On July 22, three days before the 2024 Olympic women's football tournament began, New Zealand Football lodged a complaint regarding a drone that was hovering above its closed-door training session. Police later arrested Joseph Lombardi, an 'unaccredited analyst' with the Canada team, who used the drone to film New Zealand's training session. It transpired that he had also filmed another session from July 20, ahead of the two teams meeting on July 25. Lombardi was charged with flying an unmanned aircraft over a prohibited area and accepted an eight-month suspended sentence.

The COC reviewed the drone incident and, upon learning new details, removed Lombardi and assistant coach Jasmine Mander from the Olympic team. The pair were sent home immediately and a statement from the COC said they would undergo "mandatory ethics training". Head coach Priestman also withdrew from coaching the game against New Zealand, leaving assistant Andy Spence in charge.

After the game was played on July 25, which Canada won 2-1, a report was released by TSN alleging that Canada's men's and women's soccer teams have 'engaged for years in efforts to film the closed-door training sessions of their opponents, including during the women's gold-medal winning Olympic tournament in 2021'. Shortly after this article was published, Canada Soccer announced that Priestman had been suspended and that Spence will take charge of the women's team for the remainder of the Olympics.

What did Canada Soccer say about the Olympic drone incident?

On July 24, a joint-statement from Canada Soccer president Peter Augruso and its CEO Kevin Blue read: "As the leaders of Canada Soccer, we want to express our unequivocal disapproval of the actions taken by members of our women’s national team staff at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. On behalf of our federation, we offer our sincere apologies to the impacted players, coaches, and officials.

"Canada Soccer has always sought to prioritize integrity and fair competition, and we understand that competing with honesty is a baseline expectation for all Canadians. We failed to meet those expectations in this case, and for that, we apologize. As an immediate next step, Canada Soccer will proceed with an independent external review. This review will address the circumstances of the current matter, and more broadly, will seek to understand the historical culture of competitive ethics within all of our programs. The outcome of this review will be shared publicly and corrective actions, if necessary, will be taken. We will maintain prompt and transparent communication on this matter."

On July 26, after Priestman had been suspended, Blue faced the media in a virtual press conference. "We are trying to directly address what appears like it could be a systemic ethical shortcoming in a way that's frankly, unfortunately painful right now, but is turning out to be a necessary part of the rehabilitation process," he said.

Will Canada's Olympic women's soccer team face punishment at Paris 2024?

One of the big questions surrounding this incident is whether or not there will be further consequences for the Canada team competing in the women's football tournament. There have been some calls from observers for punishments relating to the points obtained in the 2-1 win over New Zealand on July 25, while one journalist even asked Blue in his press conference if he had considered withdrawing the Olympic team.

"The players themselves have not been involved in any unethical behavior and frankly, we ask FIFA to take that into consideration if contemplating any further sanctions," Blue said. "Specifically, we do not feel that a deduction of points in this tournament would be fair to our players, particularly in light of the significant and immediate steps we've taken to address the situation."

Asked if he thinks there is still a chance the team could be sanctioned, Blue replied: "I don't know the answer to that definitively but I don't believe they deserve to lose points. Again, that would be penalizing the players who, as I discussed earlier, have not been involved in unethical behavior, and I think that the swift and significant actions that we have taken to address this issue hopefully can persuade FIFA that we're treating it with the seriousness that it deserves and that the players ought not to be penalized in this specific situation, considering they themselves have not been involved in unethical behavior."

Is Bev Priestman still the head coach of the Canada women's national team?

In the early hours of July 26, Canada Soccer announced that Priestman had been suspended. A statement from Blue read: "Over the past 24 hours, additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In light of these new revelations, Canada Soccer has made the decision to suspend women's national soccer team head coach Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and until the completion of our recently announced independent external review.”

When asked in his press conference later that day if Priestman would be head coach of the team beyond the Olympics, Blue said: "I don't have a specific answer to the question other than she's, at the moment, suspended, pending the outcome of our review of this matter entirely. Upon conclusion of that review, and upon gathering more information from that review, there will be additional opportunity to see what steps additionally need to be taken, if any."

Asked if Spence, in charge for the rest of the Olympics, knew about the drone incident, Blue said: "I don't believe Andy had awareness of the issue."

Has Canada's men's soccer team used drones?

In the TSN report, there was also detail on how Canada's men's soccer team had used drones before. One source detailed an instance of Canada using a drone to record a United States men's national team training session before a game in November 2019, which the U.S. won 4-1. In 2021, Honduras stopped a training session in Toronto during World Cup qualifiers after a drone had been spotted above.

When asked if the men's team had used drones before, Blue said: "I've been receiving a lot of anecdotal feedback about the history of the issue as it relates to both programs. As it relates to the current situation on the men's team, I'm aware of an instance of attempted drone usage during Copa America. My current understanding is that the fact pattern of that instance is significantly different than what occurred here, especially as it relates to the potential impact on competitive integrity. However, we're doing a review to specifically obtain a full understanding of these situations and what others may exist. I have spoken with our current head coach [Jesse Marsch] about the incident after it occurred and I know that he has denounced it as a practice to his staff. That's what I can report to you now. Of course, there's going to be a significant and thorough review as we proceed with the investigation."

Did Canada use drones at Copa America 2024?

Quizzed further on the incident at Copa America, at which Marsch's Canada team reached the semi-finals before being beaten by eventual champion Argentina, Blue said: "I learned that there was an incident. I learned that, again, the fact pattern in that specific incident is different, as far as I understand it today, from what has occurred here [with the women's team at the Olympics], in the sense that the potential impact on the competitive integrity of a match was not at risk in that incident. I will learn more about the totality of this as we dig into it through the formal process."

Asked if Marsch was aware of that incident, Blue said: "He was aware of it after the fact, at a minimum, and, again, through the process here, we're going to have further analysis and review about the extent of everybody's knowledge of it." The Canada Soccer CEO added that Marsch "explained to me that he denounced it immediately and forcefully and has communicated that to his staff, both the existing staff and staff that were from previous coaching staffs that are still with us".

What happens next for Canada Soccer?

Canada's women's soccer team will next be in action at the Olympic Games on July 28, when it faces Colombia in the second round of group stage matches. At the moment, there has been no news from the International Olympic Committee or FIFA regarding a punishment for the 2020 gold medallist. It will, however, compete in the remainder of the tournament without Priestman and the other members of staff who have been sent home.

In the meantime, Canada Soccer will continue its review of the usage of drones across its men's and women's programs. There is no specific timeline that has been given for that to be concluded, with Blue stressing the need for "thorough and appropriate analysis".