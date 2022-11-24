'I mean no disrespect' - Canada coach Herdman admits 'F Croatia' statement could offend World Cup opponent

Canada head coach John Herdman has admitted comments aimed at Croatia after defeat to Belgium could be offensive, but stuck by his choice of words.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following a narrow defeat to Belgium in their World Cup opener, Canada were rightly frustrated and Herdman echoed that sentiment in his post-match interview. He insisted that they must go again and "F Croatia" in their next game, though, which took plenty of people by surprise. He's since been asked about those comments by Croatian media.

WHAT HE SAID: “Great question. Yeah I did," he confirmed, when asked if that was what he said by a Croatian reporter ahead of their second game on Sunday, adding: "I mean, you say those things in an impassioned moment trying to inspire your team in a huddle. And when you’re asked a question ‘What did you say that huddle?’ It’s what I said.

"It’s not massively respectful to Croatian people and the Croatian national team. I understand very well where we’re at on the world stage, but in that moment you enter that next place you take your team to that next place that we’re here to be fearless and to bring everything we’ve got to that game."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Herdman went further: "I mean no disrespect to the Croatian team and Croatian people, but at the end of the day it’s a mindset that Canada is going to have if we’re going to have three points against one of the top teams in the world."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Herdman's side missed an early penalty as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Belgium in Group F, in what was their first appearance at the World Cup for 36 years. They created a glut of chances and had more than enough to win the game, but somehow left without a point at all.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANADA? In the words of Herdman, it appears the plan is still to try and "F Croatia" when they face the 2018 finalists on Sunday.