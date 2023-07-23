Can Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku play together for Chelsea? Mauricio Pochettino gives verdict after summer signings score against Brighton

Mauricio Pochettino says he will find a way to ensure Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku can play together at Chelsea this season.

Chelsea beat Brighton 4-3 in friendly

Nkunku and Jackson both scored

Pochettino says they can play together

WHAT HAPPENED? Nkunku started in Chelsea's pre-season clash against Brighton and scored the game's first goal before being replaced in the second half by Jackson, who also found the net in the 4-3 win. The summer signings will hope to secure a spot in Pochettino's starting XI in the 2023-24 campaign, but the Argentine coach feels they can form a partnership.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For sure we will arrive in the next few games at the possibility to play them together," he said. "It is that the circumstance of the physical condition mean we need to use both to share the minutes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig after scoring 16 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances last term, while Jackson was signed from Villarreal following a season in which he netted 12 times in 26 La Liga games.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino's team take on Newcastle on July 26 in the next stage of their tour of the United States.