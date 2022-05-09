Camilla Cabello to headline 2022 Champions League final opening ceremony ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Camila Cabello has been confirmed as the headline act at the opening ceremony ahead of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Cuban-American singer and songwriter is due to perform a five-minute medley of her chart-topping hits prior to Premier League and La Liga heavyweights locking horns.

A “carnival-themed celebration” is being promised for those in attendance at Stade de France and millions more tuning in around the world, although Cabello is reluctant to give too much away when it comes to her pre-game show.

What has Cabello said?

The 25-year-old – who has collaborated with Shawn Mendes, Machine Gun Kelly, Pharrell Williams and Ed Sheeran – has said of opening the show in Paris on May 28: “I’m so excited to be taking to the stage at UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month.

“I intend on putting on a really special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a feeling of togetherness for sports and music fans all over the world – I can’t wait!”

Cabello added on Instagram: “I’ve got lots of surprises in store for you.”

Who has performed at UCL final opening ceremonies?

The Champions League final is broadcast in over 200 countries and tends to pull in a viewing figures of between 380-400 million.

Cabello follows in the footsteps of other musical superstars when it comes to gracing the grandest fixture in European football.

Previous headline act of opening ceremonies include Dua Lipa, Black Eyed Peas and Marshmello.

