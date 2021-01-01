Cameroon striker Takounda grabs assist in Djurgardens loss

The youngster made her first start in the Swedish top-flight but could not rescue her side from losing to Kristianstad

Alexandra Takounda contributed an assist despite Djurgardens suffering a 2-1 defeat to Kristianstads in Saturday's Swedish Damallsvenskan game at Kristianstads Football Arena.

The Cameroonian had joined the Swedish outfit two weeks ago and came off the bench to make a cameo debut in Djurgardens' 1-0 victory over Orebro at the Stockholms Stadium last week.

The 20-year-old striker was handed her first start of the season against Kristianstads but her fine contribution was not enough to help Pierre Fondin's team avoid their first defeat of the season.

Following a winning start over Orebro, Fondin's ladies were aiming to consolidate against their hosts and Nellie Lilja gave the hosts the lead eight minutes from half time off Takounda's assist.

However, the hosts bounced back in the second half when Sveindís Jane Jonsdottir teed up Mai Carlsson to net the equaliser five minutes after the restart of the encounter.

Six minutes from time, Jonsdottir secured the match winner for Elizabeth Gunnarsdottir's team thanks to Therese Åsland's assist.

Takounda, who played for 58 minutes before she was replaced by Ellen Andersson has now provided an assist in two outings for her new club.

Besides the Cameroonian, South Africa's Linda Motlhalo and Ghana's Portia Boakye played the entirety of the encounter for Djurgardens.

The result keeps Djurgardens in fourth position with three points from two games and they aim to return to winning ways in their next fixture against newcomers AIK on May 2.