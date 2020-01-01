Camavinga yet to attract offer amid Real Madrid links as Rennes set out plan for 17-year-old

The talented teenager has attracted interest from leading sides across Europe, but his current employers in France expect him to stay put

Eduardo Camavinga may be one of the most sought-after young talents in European football, but insist that they have received no bids for the teenager and expect him to remain on their books for the foreseeable future.

The rapid progress made by the 17-year-old midfielder in his native has sparked a scramble for his signature among continental heavyweights.

Much of the speculation when it comes to Camavinga has focused on a possible switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Blancos are forever in the market for players of such potential and were said to be keen on reaching an agreement in the next window.

There has, however, been no official approach from those at Santiago Bernabeu.

With the coronavirus pandemic having forced teams around the world to reassess their recruitment plans, many of those focused on elaborate spending sprees are having to be shelved.

Madrid form part of that process, despite being one of the biggest-spending sides on the planet, and it appears that any efforts to launch a raid for Camavinga are being put on hold.

That is welcome news for those at Rennes, with the side’s president confident that the services of a hot prospect can be retained through to the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Nicolas Holveck has told reporters: "We are coming out of an incredible crisis. When you listen to the big clubs, I'm not sure there will be big moves this summer.

"We have not set a price but we have determined that he will stay with us this season because we are ambitious.

"He is a very thoughtful boy, he knows where his sporting interest is. We didn't receive any offers."

Rennes saw a third-place finish in Ligue 1 confirmed when the decision was taken not to restart competitive football in France on the back of the Covid-19 outbreak.

That means that they will be taking their place in the next season.

Such a stage will give Camavinga another opportunity to enhance his profile and skill set, with another window to the world being offered up.

Interest from the likes of Real will be retained if the youngster continues to develop at his current pace, but it now appears unlikely that the next window will be the one in which he is lured to pastures new.