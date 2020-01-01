Calvert-Lewin admits to studying Inzaghi highlights on YouTube after Ancelotti comparisons

The Toffees striker was speaking ahead of his England debut and enjoyed being compared to a great goalscorer amid a period of good form

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed that he has been studying Filippo Inzaghi's game after he was recently compared to the former striker by his manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Calvert-Lewin has nine goals in six games this season, including two hat-tricks, and is the Premier League's joint-top scorer along with forward Son Heung-min.

Gareth Southgate has called up the 23-year-old forward for the first time and he will likely make his senior international debut in the coming days, with set to face , and .

And, in the aftermath of those Inzaghi comparisons, the star says he's taken to YouTube to study the former star even further as he looks to build on his recent success.

"Funnily enough, he mentioned it to me before he came out and said it in the press," Calvert-Lewin said at St George's Park. "I had a little YouTube of his goals and I watched a 15-minute reel of him. A lot of his goals are one-touch finishes and he has got great movement.

"You can always learn off him, I am still learning now. I am learning my craft. [Carlo] has had a positive influence on me. At the age I am getting to now, I am evolving and learning my craft.

"I am fine-tuning certain aspects of my game. Beforehand, I was guilty of doing a lot of my best work away from the goal. But now I am getting in between the sticks and putting the ball in the back of the net.

"That analogy from Carlo was more of an emphasis on being in the right place at the right time, not to say I am a carbon copy of Pippo Inzaghi but there are elements of his game that I have been showing in my game and they are one-touch finishes and being in the right areas to put the ball in the back of the net."

Meanwhile, the Everton striker has previously stated legend Didier Drogba is a role model of his, with the Ivorian's stature and ability in the air being similar to his own.

With Ancelotti as his manager, Calvert-Lewin is playing for a coach who has worked with Drogba and, although the Italian hasn't told him much, he's excited to continue his development under one of the game's most respected bosses.

"I haven't spoken to him about Didier Drogba, no, but to have a manager that has worked with top, top players and strikers in my position is nice to know that he has coached these players before. It is important I take it on board," he said.

"For me, he has enabled me to fine-tune my game, focus on different things and be the focal point. He has told me I have the ability to do it and be the main man."

Upon arriving into the England camp at St George's Park, Calvert-Lewin tipped his hat towards England boss Southgate rather than shaking his hand.

That sign of respect was coupled with the need to maintain social distancing but he spoke of his pride at being called up for the very first time.

"I got a message from the FA and Gareth himself," he added. "I am very, very happy. It is a kid's dream to play for their country and I am privileged to be here now. I don't think you can ever plan for how you feel or how it is going to be when you first get called up for your country.

"I have worked for it for a long time and I have worked extremely hard to get here and for it to finally be here is something I have thought about and dreamed of for a long time. Out of common courtesy, I took my hat off, we can't shake hands at the moment and it was common courtesy.

"It was good to see him, I had seen him around the place when I was with the Under-21s. We have just had a catch-up about how well things have been going and football. We will see what the next couple of weeks hold."