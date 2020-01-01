Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | "Ronin - Heung-min" vs "Azur - Salah"

Who should make it into the "Coalition VS Allegiance" ultimate team?

Call of Duty: Warzone has continued to grow since its launch in March, with more than 60 million players heading to Verdansk to fight it out in the Gulag.

The game was built with battle royale fans in mind, but the game’s Battle Royale mode is only half of the equation. Players can also see how they fare in Warzone’s much more unique Plunder mode where the key to victory lies in becoming a skilled hoarder.

Warzone pits 150 players against one another in teams of two, three, four or solo in an ever-closing map.

The game features two main factions of the Operators: the Coalition and the Allegiance. Both factions include a variety of Operators to choose from. The Coalition is a multinational alliance that consists of operators from SAS, Warcom and Demon Dogs, while the Allegiance is made up of the remnants of the Russian Forces in Urzikstan, foreign mercenaries and rogue NATO soldiers.

And while the Operators are getting famous among the gamers, Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We'll then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience will be involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For our new poll, we are going to be looking at Ronin from the Coalition faction and Azur from the Allegiance one.

Ronin - Heung-min : Son is a smart player with great balance. He moves gracefully with the ball and is secure in possession. He makes sure he is always aware of his surroundings and his decisions are often accurate. Like Son, Ronin is a perfectionist who pays attention to the small details. He doesn't like to take uncalculated risks. Once he takes a decision, he stands by it and does everything in his power to implement it.

Azur - Salah : Salah is one of the most hard working footballers in the world and that helps him to continuously improve. The Reds' star is now the complete player, with tremendous pace, great decision making and high efficiency in front of the goal. Azur is a hard worker too. On the battle field, he does his very best to help his team to win, using his pace and vast experience.

