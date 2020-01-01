Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | Sergio Ramos is the new leader of the ultimate team

Real Madrid's captain beats out Gerard Piqué to secure his place in Warzone's Ultimate team

Sergio Ramos has secured his place in call of Duty: Wazone ultimate team, which features a cambo of COD's operators and football players who have similar characteristics.

Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience is involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For the third poll, we had a duel between Sergio Ramos and Gerard Piqué who were representing Ghost from Coalition team and Rodion from Allegiance team respectively.

Ramos led the poll with 69% of the votes (24637) beating out Barecelona's defender who ended up with 31% of the votes (10763).

