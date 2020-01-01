Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | Hamed Allah the new sniper of the ultimate team

The Moroccan striker beats out Bafétimbi Gomis to secure his place in Warzone's ultimate team

Abderrazak Hamed Allah has secured his place in call of Duty: Wazone ultimate team, which features a combo of COD's operators and football players who have similar characteristics.

Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience is involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For the new poll, we had a duel between Bafétimbi Gomis and Abderrazak Hamed Allah who were representing Grinch from the Allegiance team and Golem from the Coalition team respectively.

Al Nassr's striker led the poll with 55% of the votes (9316) beating out the Frenchman who ended up with 45% of the votes (7511).

Stay tuned for our next poll...