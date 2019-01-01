'Call me Mr. VAR!' - Iheanacho delighted after winning game for Leicester

The Nigeria international secured all three points for the Foxes with a last gasp goal initially ruled out for offside - his first goal in over a year

Kelechi Iheanacho, ’s hero in a vital 2-1 win over has given himself a new nickname after his game-winning strike was awarded by VAR.

The international scored in the 95th minute to complete a come from behind win for the Foxes, but the goal was initially ruled out for offside. A video review overturned the on-pitch decision and Iheanacho was free to celebrate his first league goal in over a year.

The result sees his team move into second place in the Premier League table.

The former man scored the first goal ever awarded by VAR in in the in 2018, and he gave himself a new nickname after today’s performance, which also saw him assist Leicester’s equaliser for Jamie Vardy.

"I've been waiting for this opportunity,” he told Sky Sports after the game. “I knew one day it's going to come. I'm happy today to get the goal and assisting Jamie.

"You can call me Mr.VAR!

“I knew it was a goal. I was onside. Happy that VAR gave me it.”

Vardy scored for the sixth consecutive game, and took his league-leading tally to 13 in the process.

The ex-England man felt his high-flying team deserved some breaks and that his sometime strike partner had earned his opportunity.

“We've had decisions go against us at the other end and we deserve it," he told Sky.

"We were having a few chances but they were coming from a bit further out.

“Kelechi caused a few more problems for the defenders, he got us into space and he got the winner which he deserves. He thoroughly deserves this."

With the other top four teams, and Manchester City, dropping points this weekend some see Leicester as the only team that can challenge runaway leaders for the title this season.

Vardy says the team is not discussing a repeat of their triumph of three seasons ago, but are enjoying their great form.

"We've not been speaking about that, we're taking each game as it comes," the forward said.



“The first thing is to get each game out the way and get the three points. We have to enjoy this and go again on Wednesday night. We have lots of attacking threat and we're putting it all together. We'll just carry on doing what we're doing.”’