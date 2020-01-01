Cahill names Chelsea star Mount as the Premier League's most exciting young player

The 21-year-old has announced himself as a major force during his first senior campaign at Stamford Bridge

Former star Tim Cahill has said he believes 's Mason Mount is the most exciting young player in the Premier League.

After spending last season on loan at under Frank Lampard, Chelsea academy product Mount has successfully transitioned to the Blues senior team in 2019-20.

With Lampard now his manager at Stamford Bridge, Mount has made 40 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring six goals and adding five assists.

The 21-year-old made his debut in September 2019, and Cahill believes that there is plenty more to come from the attacking midfielder.

Sky Sports asked Cahill to name the Premier League's most exciting young player, and the former international said that Mount was his choice.

"I like the look of Mason Mount. I think he's a top goalscorer and he's got a massive career ahead of him," Cahill said.

"One of the reasons why I like him a lot is because of his coach [Lampard] and the way that he's trying to mould a player similar to himself. He can lead him and show him the right ways.

"You can see that starting to come to fruition with his football this season. I'm a big fan."

Cahill announced his retirement last year after a career that took him all over the globe, including stops in Australia, Asia, North America and Europe.

The 40-year-old is best known for his time at , where he played from 2004 to 2012 and became a fan favourite for his consistent performances with the Toffees.

Cahill is still keeping a close eye on the progress of his former side, and said that the decision to sack Marco Silva in December and replace him with Carlo Ancelotti is paying off.

"Marco Silva is a great manager but unfortunately he had some difficult times," Cahill said. "I think he needed to be more open and embrace the fans a little more. Results weren't going his way, but you can see the personality of Ancelotti, the aura and the respect that he carries.

"He's won the fans over, which is really important because they're a big part of the football club. Everton will certainly improve and I'm looking forward to seeing where he can take the club."