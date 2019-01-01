Caf wins legal battle against Lagardere Sports over move to scrap $1 billion deal

Africa’s football governing body cancelled its deal with the French-based company in November

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has won its legal battle with French company Lagardere Sports after cancelling a $1 billion television and marketing rights deal in November.

After Caf’s decision last month, the French-based company vowed to fight the continent’s football governing body claiming its decision was "unlawful, unreasonable and unjustified".

The agreement between both parties was originally meant to run from 2017 to 2028, and Lagardere wanted Caf to honour the contract.

However, the International Chamber of Commerce rejected the European company’s application for emergency measures on Saturday.

“Lagardere Sports alleged that Caf had unlawfully terminated this contract and asked, among other things, that Caf be required to immediately reinstate the contract,” Caf said in a statement.

“In the decision, notified on 13th December 2019, the Emergency Arbitrator considered the reasons why Caf terminated the agreement and rejected all the requests of Lagardere Sports."

Caf then stated the multinational media conglomerate should pay a fine, before concluding by reiterating their stance to continue to fight for the entitlements of football fans across the continent.

"Furthermore, Lagardere Sports is ordered to pay the administrative costs of the arbitration proceedings and also to contribute over EUR 60,000 towards Caf legal costs.

“With the support of Fifa, Caf will continue to stand up for the rights of football fans who want to be able to watch African football in their respective countries, and Caf will also safeguard the rights of genuine commercial partners who want to see a healthy, competitive and transparent football business environment in Africa.”