Caf Super Cup: Mosimane explains why RS Berkane are in stronger position than Al Ahly

As they prepare to face the tournament's debutants, the South African claimed his team is dealing with the effects of numerous long-distance trips

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has claimed RS Berkane are stronger than the Red Devils ahead of the Caf Super Cup clash at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday.



The South African tactician cited the travel programme that his side has to deal with as the reason why they are not physically at par with the Moroccan side.

Moismane and his players left for the Middle East after facing Mamelodi Sundowns in a Champions League match in Johannesburg last weekend as they progressed to the semi-finals.

"We have been involved in four big games and we are now coming to the fifth one and coupled with the travelling, especially from Cairo to Johannesburg and then to Doha, it could be tough for us," Mosimane told reporters, "but we will try and make sure we are ready for the game mentally because physically we are not in a strong position like Berkane as they just came from Casablanca, which is not that far from here.

"This is a cup final, I think that should motivate us."

The multi-time PSL-winning coach also pointed out why RS Berkane are a dangerous opponent given the quality at their disposal.

"Berkane are a very strong and physical team in my opinion and they are going to give everything on the pitch," added the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach. "They also have a very experienced coach and have won the Confederation Cup even before.

"We have also seen them play against Pyramids in Egypt, we respect them and because this is a final, it is a 50/50 situation. They have got good players that score goals and also good centrebacks, including [Sibiri] Traore upfront; they are good players who have played for them for a very long time.

"Of course, we want to win the cup, but we have to work for it because we have to earn it. We have to play with the right attitude and we should be able to get the results that we want. Nobody is going to give it to us, we have to earn it."Mosimane also spoke about the pressure that he has encountered as an Al Ahly coach and why he and his players must be ready for it so long as they serve the Red Devils."When you coach a team like Al Ahly, every game comes with pressure; there was more pressure against Mamelodi Sundowns and there was pressure against Zamalek," he concluded. "There will be pressure tomorrow and there will be pressure when we go back, and if we can not take the pressure, then I and the players are representing the wrong brand."This brand is about achieving, we know our expectations and ambitions, so, we can not run away from that."Al Ahly will be looking for their seventh Super Cup title as the Moroccan side is in pursuit of their first trophy.