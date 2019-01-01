Caf respond to Cas ruling on Champions League final fiasco

Wydad Casablanca lost their appeal to have the continental title handed to them at the Tunisian side’s expense

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) will convene over the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) to annul their decision to have the final replayed.

Esperance and both lodged appeals to the international quasi-judicial body after an Emergency Executive Committee ordered to have the second-leg between the two sides replayed at an unconfirmed date and venue.

The Tunisian outfit had to return their medals having been initially handed the title following Wydad’s show of defiance to walk off in Rades on May 31.

The Moroccans were incensed because Walid El Karti's strike was disallowed in the 58th minute, as well as referee Bakary Gassama’s decision not to consult VAR.

It was later revealed the technology was unavailable, but the enraged Moroccan team refused to restart the game, leading to the Tunisians' coronation.

Following Cas’ verdict to overturn the Executive Committee’s aforementioned ruling, the African body has revealed it will get together in due course to determine if the second-leg will take place or not.

“The Cas Panel annulled the decision of the Caf Executive Committee only for procedural reasons. However, Caf has yet to receive the summarized decision,” the Caf statement read.

Article continues below

“The Cas Panel has decided to refer the case to the competent Caf bodies to apply the appropriate disciplinary sanctions, if any, and accordingly decide whether the second leg of the Total Caf Champions League 2018/19 season shall be replayed or not.”

“In this regard, Caf announces that the competent bodies will meet shortly to decide on the case and details will be communicated in due course.”