Caf orders Ismaily to play two home games behind closed doors

Ismaily will play their Caf Confederation Cup Group C match against Algerian champions CS Constantine behind closed doors

Caf have fined Ismaily and ordered the Egyptian side to play their next two Caf home matches inside empty stadiums.

The punishment comes after Ismaily fans’ violent behavior which caused the abandonment of the club's second group game against Club Africain at home.

This saw Ismaily being expelled from the tournament by Caf, before a successful appeal led to that decision being reduced to just a fine and stadium sanctions.

Egyptian publication Kingfut announced Caf’s latest decision on Ismaily, saying the club will pay $40 000 on top of playing their next two home games behind closed doors.

Ismaily also confirmed the punishment on their website. “It is noteworthy that Ismaily has set the stadium Borg El Arab in Alexandria to host the match (against Constantine) which will be held without fans’ presence according to the penalty Caf,” said the club.

Ismaily will also host in front of empty terraces on March 8.

They are without a win in Group C after losing 2-0 away at Mazembe before the abandoned match against Club Africain which they were trailing 2-1.