Caf Confederation Cup: Zanaco stun Cano Sport away from home

Despite being threatnened by bad lighting at the stadium, The Zambian outfit managed to secure a stunning away win

A ferocious away performance by Zanaco FC in their 1-3 win against Cano Sport was nearly overshadowed by bad floodlight which eventually forced the match into a halt.

The two sides were tussling in the final play-off round with the winner of this two-legged affair progressing to the Group Stages.

Ziyo Tembo's first-half strike and a brace in the second-half by Guily Manziba were enough as the Bankers cruised to 3-1 win over their Equatorial Guinea counterparts.

The win by the Zambian side was nearly overshadowed by a poor lighting system at the Estadio de Malabo, however. In the 86th minute, the lights went off for about six minutes forcing the match into a halt as the referee, sides representatives, and match authority deliberated on a possible outcome.

FT

Cano Sport Academy 1-3 Zanaco FC



Ziyo 38',

Manziba 46' 79'

Fidel 74'#WeAreZanaco#WeAreSensational pic.twitter.com/s9wMEucTuk — ZanacoFootballclub (@Zanacofc) October 27, 2019The lights did come back on eventually and Zanaco sealed the first the leg win.

In the other CAF Confederations Cup match, Green Eagles failed to hold on to the 1-0 lead when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hassania Agadir of at Nkoloma Stadium.

Spencer Sautu had given the home side an early lead, but the visitors equalised through Yassine Rami in stoppage time.

Eagles will travel to travel to Morocco next week for the return leg.