Caf Champions League review: TP Mazembe in historic 8-0 win over Club Africain, Ahly Ahly crash Simba 5-0

TP Mazembe notched a record Champions League group stage win after putting eight past Tunisian visitors Club Africain on Saturday

Veteran forward Tresor Mputu, Jackson Muleka and Kevin Mondeko each scored twice as TP Mazembe thumped Club Africain 8-0 in Lumbumbashi on Saturday.

Mika Miche and Meschak Elia contributed a goal each to complete the riot of the Tunisians.

It was a good day in office, especially for Mputu, who also provided two assists while Muleka created a goal as well.

The result was a record win in the group stages of the Caf Champions League as Mazembe moved up to the second position in Group C, and three points behind leaders CS Constantine.

Mondeko opened the floodgates 11 minutes into the match after being set up by Mputu, before the veteran forward again set up Miche for Mazembe's second goal.

Muleka tripled Mazembe’s advantage in the 37th minute, while Mondeko completed his brace and the afternoon’s fourth goal two minutes later for a healthy half-time lead.

The five-time African champions kept on rampaging with Muleka grabbing his brace just after the hour-mark before he turned provider for Mputu’s first minutes later.

The seventh goal came through Elia while Mputu completed the puzzle with his second goal seven minutes from time.

Across DR Congo in the capital city Kinshasa, AS Vita blew up a 2-0 lead to allow Algerian visitors JS Saoura to come back and salvage a 2-2 draw in a Group D match.

Saoura forward Sid Ali Yahia Cherif saved the day for his side with a late equaliser that saw the Algerians register a second straight draw in this group.

Vita came into this match high on confidence after thumping Simba SC 5-0 in their previous match and looked on course for another big victory when Kazadi Kasengu took advantage of some poor defending to fire his team in front 14 minutes into the match.

Chief striker Jean-Marc Makusu doubled Vita’s advantage on 37 minutes with Tuisila Kisinda setting up both goals.

But Saoura beat the half-time whistle to launch their comeback when Mohamed El Amine Hammi converted from the penalty spot and make it 2-1.

With the contest appearing to be swinging in favour of Vita, Cherif clawed back into the match two minutes before the final whistle to level matters.

In another Group D encounter in Alexandria, Al Ahly appeared to be on course to match TP Mazembe’s record but however managed a 5-0 demolition of Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Scoring all the five goals in the first half, Al Ahly threatened to even reach a dozen goals in this match but Simba came back from the halftime break able to limit the damage.

Karim Nedved grabbed a brace while Amr Al Sulaya, Tunisian defender Ali Maaloul and Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi also contributed with a goal each to the rout.

Al Ahly remain leaders of Group D with three points ahead of second-placed AS Vita.

For Simba, it was a second consecutive game for them to concede five goals after suffering a defeat by a similar scoreline to Vita away again.

Al Sulaya put Al Ahly ahead as early as three minutes into the match after being set up by Hussein El Shahat, before Maaloul doubled the hosts’ lead 20 minutes later.

Maaloul returned to assist Ajayi for Ahly’s third goal in the 31st minute while El Shahat provided for Nedved two minutes later.

El Shahat completed his third assist as he again fed Nedved who notched up his double five minutes before the break.

Although they failed to score more after the restart, Al Ahly still recorded the big win, while Simba could return home with questions on how they have shipped in 10 goals in two matches.

Elsewhere in Bulawayo, Horoya collected their first set of points with a 1-0 away win over Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum in Group B.

Defender Hamed Marius Assoko scored from the penalty spot for the all-important goal that separated the two sides as FC Platinum remained winless and goalless after three group games.

Horoya are now third in this pool led by Orlando Pirates as FC Platinum dropped to bottom place.

The platinum miners started promising with Kelvin Madzongwe narrowly missing target twice as Horoya looked vulnerable.

The hosts continued to dominate the first half but could not find target as Charles Sibanda struggled upfront.

Following a goalless first half, Horoya broke the deadlock when Assoko converted from the penalty spot for the goal that separated the two sides.

It was a second straight defeat for FC Platinum who lost 2-0 to Esperance in the previous game while Horoya recovered from the 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates.