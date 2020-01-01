Burundi’s Ndayishimiye scores as Acquah’s Yeni Malatyaspor bow to Fenerbahce

The Ghana international was on parade from start to finish for Malatyaspor but his contribution could not save them from defeat at the Ulker Stadium

Afriyie Acquah was in action as Burundi midfielder Youssouf Ndayishimiye scored a goal and assisted another in Yeni Malatyaspor's 3-2 defeat against .

Acquah made his 24th appearance in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday but his effort was not enough for Hikmet Karaman's side who fell to their fourth loss in their last five league outings.

The Black Stars midfielder was on parade for 90 minutes in the five-goal thriller as Fenerbahce scored two last-minute goals to turn the game around and secure maximum points.

It was a goalless affair in the first-half but the second 45 minutes produced five goals in the last 20 minutes.

Vedat Muriqi opened the scoring for Fener at the Ulker Stadium in the 70th minute but Ndayishimiye came off the bench to revive the visitors’ chances in the encounter.

He grabbed the equaliser for Malatyaspor 11 minutes later, thanks to an assist from 's Moryke Fofana.

The strike was the Burundian midfielder's maiden goal in the Turkish top-flight on his fourth appearance this season.

Shortly after the goal, Ndayishimiye turned provider for his side’s second goal as Mitchell Donald fired them ahead in the 89th minute.

Malatyaspor were on course to secure their second Super Lig victory since December until Ozan Tufan’s scored a stoppage-time brace to give Fenerbahce maximum points.

The result left Yeni Malatyaspor just a point away from the relegation zone as they are placed 14th in the league table with 28 points from 29 matches.

Acquah provided defensive cover for the visitors during the game, and he managed the most interceptions (2) with two clearances.

The international has been a key fixture in Hikmet Karaman's team since his arrived in on a free transfer from club last August.

's Karim Hafez, 's Issam Chebake, Zimbabwe's Teenage Hadebe and Benin goalkeeper Fabien Farnolle were also on parade for the Malatya outfit.

Next up for Yeni Malatyaspor in the Super Lig is a home fixture against Genclerbirligi on Saturday and the African stars will be aiming to boost the team's survival with a victory.