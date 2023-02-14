Burnley vs Watford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Burnley against Watford in the Championship in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Burnley take on Watford in a Championship clash on Tuesday at Turf Moor.

The league leaders are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions and currently have seven-point lead at the top of the table. Their last defeat came against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup in December.

Meanwhile, Watford have failed to register a win in their last four Championship games and are currently sixth on the league table with 46 points from 31 matches.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Burnley vs Watford date & kick-off time

Game: Burnley vs Watford Date: February 14, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00pm ET, 8:00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 15) Venue: Turf Moor

How to watch Burnley vs Watford on TV & live stream online

The game will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States (U.S.).

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.

The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes N/A UK Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Go Extra, Sky Ultra HD Sky Go India N/A N/A

Burnley team news & squad

In the Burnley camp, Taylor Harwood-Bellis continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury, while Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson are doubtful for the match.

Burnley possible XI: Muric; Roberts, Beyer, Ekdal, Maatsen; Brownhill, Cork; Tella, Gudmundsson, Zaroury; Barnes

Position Players Goalkeepers Muric, Peacock-Farrell, Franchi Defenders Beyer, Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, Maatsen, Taylor, Roberts, Vitinho Midfielders Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Bastien, Twine, Zaroury, Churlinov, Tella, Hedilazio, Gudmundsson Forwards Obademi, Dervisoglu, Foster, Barnes

Watford team news & squad

Watford have no major injury concerns ahead of the crucial Championship clash. Players like Tom Cleverley, Ken Sema and Imrân Louza are all back in the squad after prolonged injury layoffs.

Watford possible XI: Bachmann; Gaspar, Hoedt, Porteous, Kamara; Louza, Choudhury; Sarr, Pedro, Martins; Assombalonga