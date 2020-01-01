Bundesliga restart: Fixture dates, teams & how to watch on UK & US TV or live stream

German football resumes earlier than the Premier League and La Liga in May, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund among the top teams set to play

The is the first of Europe's major leagues to resume after play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With ending the 2019-20 season early and the Premier League and aiming for June restarts, football fans who may not normally watch the German top flight will turn their eyes to the Bundesliga for a taste of live football.

So, if you're keen to tune into the Bundesliga during lockdown to get your football feast, Goal brings you everything you need to know

How to watch or stream the Bundesliga

BT Sport has the rights to show all Bundesliga matches in the UK. There are usually five or six separate timeslots during the weekend, with Friday evening games, Saturday afternoon and evening, as well as Sunday afternoon and evening games and sometimes matches on Monday nights.

With no other major football on due to the coronavirus crisis, BT Sport is not restricted by the 3pm broadcast blackout in the UK and will show Bundesliga games at 2:30pm on Saturdays.

As well as through BT Sport and BT Sport Extra through the red button on your television, Bundesliga games can also be streamed through the BT Sport app on iOS and Android devices.

In the U.S. Fox is the main broadcaster for German football, but Bundesliga matches are shown on Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Match Pass and TUDN USA.

Bundesliga matchday 26 fixtures

Date Time Match TV Channel/stream May 16 2:30pm vs BT Sport May 16 2:30pm vs BT Sport May 16 2:30pm vs Paderborn BT Sport May 16 2:30pm vs BT Sport May 16 2:30pm Hoffenhein vs BT Sport May 16 5:30pm vs BT Sport May 17 2:30pm Koln vs BT Sport May 17 5:00pm Union Berlin vs BT Sport May 18 7:30pm vs BT Sport

The Bundesliga resumes on May 16 with five Saturday afternoon kick-offs, including the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. There will be no Friday evening game as federal government rules insisted that the Bundesliga could only return in the second half of May.

Bundesliga matchday 27 fixtures

Date Time Match TV Channel/stream May 22-24 TBC Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt BT Sport May 22-24 TBC Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen BT Sport May 22-24 TBC Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund BT Sport May 22-24 TBC Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin BT Sport May 22-24 TBC Mainz vs RB Leipzig BT Sport May 22-24 TBC Freiburg vs Werder Bremen BT Sport May 22-24 TBC Schalke vs Augsburg BT Sport May 22-24 TBC Koln vs Fortuna Dusseldorf BT Sport May 22-24 TBC Paderborn vs BT Sport

The fixtures for matchday 27 of the Bundesliga will take place between Friday May 22 and Sunday May 24, with kick-off times yet to be deciced.

Bundesliga matchday 28 fixtures

Date Time Match TV Channel/stream May 26-27 TBC Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich BT Sport May 26-27 TBC RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin BT Sport May 26-27 TBC Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg BT Sport May 26-27 TBC Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg BT Sport May 26-27 TBC Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach BT Sport May 26-27 TBC Hoffenheim vs Koln BT Sport May 26-27 TBC Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Schalke BT Sport May 26-27 TBC Augsburg vs Paderborn BT Sport May 26-27 TBC Union Berlin vs Mainz BT Sport

Matchday 28 of the Bundesliga will be a midweek round of fixtures and take place on Tuesday May 26 and Wednesday May 27, with kick-off times yet to be deciced.

Bundesliga matchday 29 fixtures

Date Time Match TV Channel/stream May 29-June 1 TBC Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf BT Sport May 29-June 1 TBC Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin BT Sport May 29-June 1 TBC Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt BT Sport May 29-June 1 TBC Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg BT Sport May 29-June 1 TBC Mainz vs Hoffenheim BT Sport May 29-June 1 TBC Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen BT Sport May 29-June 1 TBC Schalke vs Werder Bremen BT Sport May 29-June 1 TBC Koln vs RB Leipzig BT Sport May 29-June 1 TBC Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund BT Sport

The fixtures for matchday 29 of the Bundesliga will take place between Friday May 29 and Monday June 1, with kick-off times yet to be deciced.

Bundesliga matchday 30 fixtures

Date Time Match TV Channel/stream June 5-June 8 TBC Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin BT Sport June 5-June 8 TBC RB Leipzig vs Paderborn BT Sport June 5-June 8 TBC Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich BT Sport June 5-June 8 TBC Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz BT Sport June 5-June 8 TBC Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg BT Sport June 5-June 8 TBC Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Hoffenheim BT Sport June 5-June 8 TBC Freiburg vs Borssia Monchengladbach BT Sport June 5-June 8 TBC Augsburg vs Koln BT Sport June 5-June 8 TBC Union Berlin vs Schalke BT Sport

The fixtures for matchday 30 of the Bundesliga will take place between Friday June 5 and Monday June 8, with kick-off times yet to be deciced.

Bundesliga matchday 31 fixtures

Date Time Match TV Channel/stream June 12-June 14 TBC Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach BT Sport June 12-June 14 TBC Wolfsburg vs Freiburg BT Sport June 12-June 14 TBC Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig BT Sport June 12-June 14 TBC Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund BT Sport June 12-June 14 TBC Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt BT Sport June 12-June 14 TBC Mainz vs Augsburg BT Sport June 12-June 14 TBC Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen BT Sport June 12-June 14 TBC Koln vs Union Berlin BT Sport June 12-June 14 TBC Paderborn vs Werder Bremen BT Sport

The fixtures for matchday 31 of the Bundesliga will take place between Friday June 12 and Sunday June 14, with kick-off times yet to be deciced.

Bundesliga matchday 32 fixtures

Date Time Match TV Channel/stream June 16-June 17 TBC Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz BT Sport June 16-June 17 TBC RB Leipzig vs Fortuna Dusseldorf BT Sport June 16-June 17 TBC Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln BT Sport June 16-June 17 TBC Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg BT Sport June 16-June 17 TBC Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke BT Sport June 16-June 17 TBC Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich BT Sport June 16-June 17 TBC Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin BT Sport June 16-June 17 TBC Augsburg vs Hoffenheim BT Sport June 16-June 17 TBC Union Berlin vs Paderborn BT Sport

Matchday 32 of the Bundesliga will be a midweek round of fixtures and take place on Tuesday June 16 and Wednesday June 17, with kick-off times yet to be deciced.

Bundesliga matchday 33 fixtures

Date Time Match TV Channel/stream June 20 2:30pm Bayern Munich vs Freiburg TBC June 20 2:30pm RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund TBC June 20 2:30pm Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin TBC June 20 2:30pm Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Augsburg TBC June 20 2:30pm Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen TBC June 20 2:30pm Mainz vs Werder Bremen TBC June 20 2:30pm Schalke vs Wolfsburg TBC June 20 2:30pm Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt TBC June 20 2:30pm Paderborn vs Borussia Monchengladbach TBC

Matchday 33 of the Bundesliga is the second last week of fixtures and to ensure fairness, all the matches will take place at the same time on Saturday June 20.

Bundesliga matchday 34 fixtures

Date Time Match TV Channel/stream June 27 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim TBC June 27 2:30pm Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz TBC June 27 2:30pm Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin TBC June 27 2:30pm Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich TBC June 27 2:30pm Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paderborn TBC June 27 2:30pm Werder Bremen vs Koln TBC June 27 2:30pm Freiburg vs Schalke TBC June 27 2:30pm Augsburg vs RB Leipzig TBC June 27 2:30pm Union Berlin vs Fortuna Dusseldorf TBC

Matchday 34 of the Bundesliga is the last week of fixtures and to ensure fairness, all the matches will take place at the same time on Saturday June 27.