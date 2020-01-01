'Bundesliga is the example to follow' - La Liga chief Tebas offers congratulations after season restart

As the Spanish top flight works towards resuming on June 12, Tebas praised the German authorities for completing a successful return to action

president Javier Tebas congratulated the on its return to action and for providing an example for others to follow.

Following a two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Germany's top flight this weekend became the first major European league to resume.

All the games are being played behind closed doors, while most people not on the field wore masks and observed social-distancing protocols.

has been among the countries hit hardest by the Covid-19 outbreak, with over 277,000 confirmed cases and more than 27,000 deaths.

Tebas was impressed by the work put in to get the Bundesliga back up and running and is pleased to have a blueprint to follow.

"I'm very pleased. I have congratulated the CEO of the Bundesliga," Tebas told El Partidazo.

"They have done a very important job and I am very proud. It is the example to follow."

Tebas will not have the final say on when La Liga can resume and wants games to be played on Mondays, which fans have regularly protested against and Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales opposes.

"It will be determined by the health authorities. I want it to be as soon as possible. We are working for the resumption from June 12," Tebas said.

"I hope it is also on Mondays and that there is sensitivity on the part of the federation. The fans' problem no longer exists in this situation."

La Liga clubs were able to open their facilities for individual training sessions last week and can start working in limited groups from Monday.

"The players have to be focused. Each new phase allows you to be with more people and you have to be careful," said Tebas.

"With the security measure we have, it is practically impossible for there to be a contagion in training."

led La Liga at the moment Spanish football came to a halt, with the Blaugrana seeking their third consecutive title.

Behind them lie , who trail their arch-rivals by two points with 11 games left to play.

The Merengue, however, would have the edge in the event of a tie-break by virtue of their superior head-to-head record, having picked up a draw and a victory in the two Clasicos of 2019-20.