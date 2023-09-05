Bukayo Saka has watched Declan Rice's dramatic Man Utd winner 'over 20 times' with Arsenal's £100m signing praising 'crazy' Emirates atmosphere

Bukayo Saka has revealed that he has watched Declan Rice's winner against Manchester United "over 20 times".

WHAT HAPPENED? Rice scored his first goal in Arsenal colours last Sunday and it proved to be a match-winner as the Gunners snatched the three points from Manchester United after sealing a thrilling 3-1 comeback. Saka was awed by his goal deep into stoppage time and the forward admitted that he watched that strike "back 20 times" to relive the moment.

WHAT THEY SAID: “That was amazing, I think I’ve watched his goal back 20 times. It was an unbelievable moment for him and his family," Saka told talkSPORT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice has become a firm fan favourite and he admitted that he was embarrassed by all the love he received from Arsenal fans for his heroics against their league rivals. Saka further revealed that the former West Ham player was overwhelmed by the spontaneous overflow of emotions at the Emirates after the late winner.

"It was an unbelievable moment for him and his family. Even the stadium, he said it was crazy when he felt the atmosphere. He’s right though, it’s really special to play there. I’m just happy he’s happy and that he’s performing, and he’s got his first goal as well, I don’t think there’s a better moment for him to get his first goal. So yeah, I’m happy for him," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Saka will reunite with Rice in the England international camp as the Three Lions gear up to face Ukraine and Scotland in their next two Euro 2024 qualifiers on September 9 and 12 respectively.