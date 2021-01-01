Buffon has offers to play on at 43 after announcing he will leave Juventus

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper has not made a decision on his future yet, but retirement plans could be put on hold once more

Gianluigi Buffon has offers to prolong his playing career at the age of 43, with the World Cup winner preparing to sever ties with Juventus at the end of the season.

The legendary goalkeeper has revealed that he will be leaving Turin for a second time when the 2020-21 campaign comes to a close.

He has stopped short of announcing his retirement, and moves are being made to ensure he has his gloves back on next term.

What has been said?

Buffon has told DAZN: "For my future I will take 20 to 25 days to decide.

"I have received offers. I want to see if I have enthusiasm, motivation and desire to work hard to be Buffon again. You can't wage war alone: ​​I tried to give others enthusiasm, if someone could give it to me I would welcome it. Otherwise I will stop playing in a peaceful way."

Buffon's record at Juventus

The Bianconeri made a man with 176 caps for Italy to his name the most expensive goalkeeper in world football when prising him away from Parma in 2001.

Buffon would spent the next 17 years in Turin, and returned to familiar surroundings in 2019 after a one-season stint with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

He has made 684 appearances for Juve in total, helping them to 10 Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia triumphs and three Champions League finals.

The time has come to walk away, having played back-up to Wojciech Szczesny since returning to Allianz Stadium, and Buffon is proud of all he has achieved.

He added: "It was a very good second experience at Juve. In the end I wanted to test myself as a man too.

"Accepting, even at 41, to start as second choice, is the total demonstration of my respect for Juventus. I have always been supportive. This was asked of me and I did it, because I love Juventus and all my team-mates.

"This was my exam to show what I can give as a person. Every now and then you must create the stimuli yourself.

"I have always done that, otherwise I wouldn’t have the motivation to continue playing. The lads trust me and in the end I wanted to test myself, because I was never the second choice and I had never been on the bench. I wanted to show myself in this role and I’m happy because I responded as I should, I know I can trust myself."

