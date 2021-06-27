Bryan Lasme: Arminia Bielefeld sign Cote d’Ivoire prospect from Sochaux

The former France youth international of Ivorian descent will continue his professional career at the Bundesliga outfit

Germany elite division side Arminia Bielefeld have announced the signing of Bryan Lasme from Ligue 2 side Sochaux.

Signed for an undisclosed fee on Sunday afternoon, the 22-year-old was handed a four-year contract that would keep him at the Bielefelder Alm until 2025.

“DSC Arminia Bielefeld warmly welcomes its French newcomer with Ivorian roots to East Westphalia,” a statement on the Bundesliga side’s website read.

“The 1.92-meter-tall attacker moves from FC Sochaux to DSC Arminia and signed a contract until 2025. The terms of the transfer were not disclosed.”

This move will see Lasme play outside of France for the first time since he began his professional career in 2015.

Speaking to the club website in his first interview, the youngster was looking forward to the new challenge.

"I am very happy to have signed with Arminia Bielefeld, it’s a big opportunity to be signed by Bielefeld. So, I am very happy and cool,” Lasme said.

“I really wanted to take the chance to play in the Bundesliga, because some friends of mine have gone the same way and I therefore already know the Bundesliga well.

“I'm looking forward to getting to know the club and the fans."

In his reaction, the Blues’ manager Frank Kramer was delighted with the prospect of working with the forward he claimed has a lot of potential.

"In the French second league, it is basically not so easy for strikers, but Bryan has proven his goal danger there and was able to bring his strengths such as variability, speed and assertiveness,” said Kramer.

“He is an attacker with a lot of potentials who can help us immediately, so we are happy that we will work together on his further development.

“Bryan is a very flexible striker that we want to develop together here. We are delighted that he has chosen Arminia.”

In the 2020-21 campaign, he featured in 32 French second-tier games, scoring nine goals to his credit.

On the international scene, he represented France at U20 level in 2018. However, Lasme is eligible to represent Cote d’Ivoire at the senior level.