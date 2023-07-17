Going nowhere! Bruno Fernandes rejects multiple offers from Saudi Arabia as he prepares to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain

Bruno Fernandes has rejected multiple advances from the Saudi Pro League to stay at Manchester United, where he is expected to be named club captain.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international has no intention of leaving Old Trafford this summer, having turned down multiple approaches from the Gulf state back in June, according to Fabrizio Romano. The clubs to have made proposals to the 28-year-old are unnamed, but it would take serious cash to lure a player of his stature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rather than join the exodus of big names to the Middle East, Fernandes wants to stay at United, where he is expected to replace Harry Maguire as skipper after the defender was stripped of his duties.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fernandes has returned to United for pre-season training after an extended break, and he will doubtless continue to be a key cog for the club as they continue their progress under Erik ten Hag.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDES? United continue their pre-season schedule with a friendly against Lyon on Wednesday in Edinburgh before they jet off on tour to the USA. Fernandes is sure to figure having returned to the club.

